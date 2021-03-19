6 times the champs

SPEARFISH — Following the March 5-6 state speech and debate competition from which Spearfish emerged victorious for the sixth consecutive year, some of the winners from years’ past gathered to celebrate the victory. Pictured from left are: Head coach Bob Speirs, assistant coach Alyssa Walters, assistant coach Danielle Ligtenberg, Bryan Waugh, Connor Speirs, J.C. Pluimer, Justin Steedley, Hannah Neumiller, Charlie Waugh, Morgan Roberts, Logan Smith, Sam King, Clay Donovan, Will Sayler, Halle Fjelland, Will Becker, Samantha Walters, Amara Termes, assistant coach Laura Friedrich, Xuan Do, and Max Ensor. Not pictured from the 2021 team are Halli Rabenberg, and Noah Friedrich. Seven Spearfish students will head to the national competition in June, including: Beckerm and Termes in International Extemp, King in Domestic Extemp, Fjelland in Congress, and Samantha Walters and Ensor, in Public Forum
