6 Kolb brothers serve in WWII

SPEARFISH — Between 1942-1944, Walt Kolb watched as six of his brothers left the family farm in Bison, S.D. to fight in World War II, leaving him and some siblings to cultivate bumper crops for the time they were gone. Then, six years after World War II ended, Kolb was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. During his service, he spent two years stateside and watched as the government tested atomic bombs in Nevada. Below is an accounting of all seven Kolb men’s service to our country.
• Cpl. Reinholt Kolb, the oldest of the brothers, joined the U.S. Army in 1942 and served in Sicily, Italy, Southern France and Germany. He was discharged in 1945 and returned home to help on the family farm.
• Pvt. Ted Kolb, the third child in the family, joined the Army in 1943 and served in the 390th Field Artillery Battalion, 94th Division, under General George Patton. In 1944, Ted’s battalion landed on Utah Beach for the Normandy Invasion. Ted survived the invasion, and went on to serve throughout Europe. After the war, Ted accepted a position in Czechoslovakia with the United Nation’s forces. He was a Staff Sergeant when he was discharged in 1946.
• Cpl. Arthur Kolb went into the Army Coast Guard Artillery in 1942 and served in the Infantry as a portable powers general operator. He was stationed in Africa, Sicily and Italy during the war. When he was discharged in 1945 he had two bronze stars, one service strip, five overseas bars and a good conduct medal. In 1947 he returned to Bison and bought the family farm.
• Seaman Albert Kolb enlisted in the Navy in April of 1942, and served on the USS Nashville for 12 months. Then, he was on the destroyer Twining for 22 months. He traveled from the Guadalcanal to the Japanese Homeland. He was awarded eight battle stars for his service, and was discharged in 1945.
• Alvin Kolb enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and was discharged in 1946.
• Pvt. Herbert Kolb joined the Army Air Corps as a ground crew man about eight months before the war ended in 1945. He served until November of 1946.
• Pvt. First Class Walt Kolb joined the Army in 1951 during the Korean War. Though he did not go overseas to fight, he served as a company clerk, with part of his service at Camp Desert Rock, Nev., where at least eight atomic bombs were tested. He was discharged in 1953.
