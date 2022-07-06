6 indicted on grand theft, conspiracy charges in alleged casino theft case

DEADWOOD — The first of six men to be arraigned on grand theft and conspiracy charges, allegedly taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him June 21 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Daniel Wade Emme, 34, of Lead, along with co-defendants Christopher Edward Auwerter, 32, of Rapid City, Courtland Alister Blaylock, 23, Shea Ryan Fleming, 31, of Lead, Crystal May Hufford, 29, of Sturgis, and Brandon James McCay, 30, of Spearfish were indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 25 and each charged with: grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; and conspiracy to commit grand theft value more than $100,000, but less than $500,000, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. The victim in each count is listed as Gold Dust Casino.
Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald said much of the allegations in the case are spelled out in the conspiracy count in the indictment.
“That this group of people are all accused of acting together, in an agreement, and they learned of a glitch, a deficiency, in the Global Payment kiosk machine at the Gold Dust Casino and what was happening was that they were able to withdraw money from Gold Dust Casino without any deductions occurring on their credit cards or their debit cards,” Fitzgerald said. “And so, in an approximate three-week period of time in November 2021, collectively, it’s alleged that they took more than $100,000, but less than $500,000 from the Gold Dust Casino.”
Information filed in the case indicates that Emee has previously been convicted of a felony Feb. 21, 2017 in Lawrence County: possession of a controlled substance, which enhances the principal felony in the case from a Class 3 to a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Emme, Blaylock, Hufford, and McKay are free on $7,500 cash or surety and Auwerter and Fleming are free on $5,000 cash or surety.
Emee is slated to appear in court again. July 19.
