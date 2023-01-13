Following the legislation approved in December 2022 that would permit the state of South Dakota to purchase 266 acres at the Gilt Edge Mine Superfund site, Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources representatives said that the state would use surrendered bond funds to purchase the land. Pioneer file photo
DEADWOOD — The state of South Dakota will use funds from Brohm Mining Company’s $6.4 million bond to purchase 266 acres at the Gilt Edge Mine Superfund site.
Last month, Congress approved legislation that allows the state to purchase the federal land, in order to continue maintenance for the superfund site.
In 1999, the Brohm Mining Company went bankrupt, abandoned the Gilt Edge Mine site, and forfeited the $6.4 million bond to the state. Since 2001, the Environmental Protection Agency is has taken the lead on water management and environmental control at the property. During that time, the federal government has paid 90% of the cleanup costs, and the state has been responsible for 10%. When the EPA completes the cleanup, the state will be responsible for 100% of the costs to maintain the ongoing operation and maintenance. Brian Walsh, of the S.D. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources said money from the bond, along with other available cleanup funds will also pay for the long-term operation and maintenance of the site.
The federal government has not yet established a purchase price for the land, but Walsh said the state will pay the yellow book appraisal price. The appraisal schedule with the U.S. Forest Service has yet to be determined.
“The federal Superfund law requires the state to control and manage the superfund remedy after the EPA leaves the site,” Walsh wrote in a statement. “The state does not have the required regulatory authority over federal property, so it is necessary for the state to own it to comply with EPA requirements.”
