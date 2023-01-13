Gilt Edge.jpg

Following the legislation approved in December 2022 that would permit the state of South Dakota to purchase 266 acres at the Gilt Edge Mine Superfund site, Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources representatives said that the state would use surrendered bond funds to purchase the land. Pioneer file photo

DEADWOOD — The state of South Dakota will use funds from Brohm Mining Company’s $6.4 million bond to purchase 266 acres at the Gilt Edge Mine Superfund site.

Last month, Congress approved legislation that allows the state to purchase the federal land, in order to continue maintenance for the superfund site.

