BELLE FOURCHE — The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center and the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce are again collaborating to usher in the 5th annual Belle Fourche PumpkinFest this weekend.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center.
The event will feature food vendors, craft booths, Halloween décor, and goodie bags for kids. Inflatables, pumpkin train rides mummy bowling, scarecrow ring toss, and a mad scientist table will provide children an opportunity to play and learn about chemistry.
A number of contests, with prizes, will take place throughout the event, including a pumpkin carving contest where people can enter their decorated or carved pumpkin for a shot at bringing home the “Best Pumpkin” award. Pumpkin judging will commence at 2:30 p.m. and awards will follow.
The “haunted” Johnny Spaulding cabin will be open and fully decked out in spooky decor for visitation
The Tri-State Performers will perform a play entitled, “The Mystery of the Crystal Mask” at noon and 2 p.m.
Goodie bags of candy and Halloween novelties will be available for children who attend Saturday’s activities.
PumpkinFest is a free all-ages event.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave. on the north end of Belle Fourche.
