DEADWOOD – A Sturgis man who caused serious injury to his then 4-year-old son, a passenger in the vehicle he was operating under the influence of alcohol that was involved in a rollover accident in which neither were wearing seatbelts, was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Sept. 15.
Douglas Richard Daniels, Jr., 29, of Sturgis was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 22 and charged with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in blood. Information filed in the case indicates Daniels was previously convicted of six other DUIs, enhancing the most recent charge to a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
The previous DUI convictions are as follows: Feb. 1, 2011, Nov. 6, 2014, July 31, 2019, and Jan. 24, 2020 in Meade County; Feb. 24, 2015 in Pennington County; and Aug. 1, 2019 in Lawrence County.
Daniels was also charged with child abuse against a minor child, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
On Aug. 18, Daniels pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended on the felony DUI charge and 15 years in prison, with 10 years suspended on the child abuse charge. The sentences will run concurrently.
Daniels is also responsible for paying court costs of $383 and reimbursing Lawrence County $996 in court-appointed attorney fees. His privilege to operate a motor vehicle in South Dakota is also revoked for two years from the date of his release from prison.
According to court documents, on June 6 at approximately 8 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to an injury accident on Boulder Creek Road in Lawrence County. During an accident investigation, it was determined the vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed before the driver, identified as Daniels, over-corrected and entered into a roll before coming to a final rest on its tires.
Open containers were discovered in the vehicle and witnesses say Daniels could be seen emptying open containers upon exiting the vehicle. Both occupants, Daniels and his minor son, were not wearing their seat belts and Daniels stated he did not possess insurance for his vehicle.
During conversation with Daniels, police observed the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person, his eyes bloodshot and glossy and his speech slurred. Daniels made admissions of having consumed alcohol recently and field sobriety tests he was asked to perform indicated he was impaired.
Daniels refused a PBT upon completion of the tests and police deemed him under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and unable to safely operate a motor vehicle.
It was also determined Daniels was operating his motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license.
The child was transported to Sturgis Monument Health for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.
