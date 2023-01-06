5 Lawrence Co. bridges on significant findings report .jpg

This bridge, at the intersection of Christensen Drive and Maitland Road sees a large volume of logging and other truck traffic. Consequently, it is in tough shape, prompting bridge inspection engineers to recommend changing its posting for single unit truck of 18 tons, and combination truck of 30 tons, to 3 tons on both. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — Brosz Engineering included five Lawrence County bridges on their significant findings report for 2022, with one bridge, located at the intersection of Christensen Drive and Maitland Road, recommended for a much lower load limit, due to deterioration. 

Brosz officials commended the commission for addressing all of the bridges on the list, with some sort of repair/replacement plan in place on each.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.