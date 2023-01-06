DEADWOOD — Brosz Engineering included five Lawrence County bridges on their significant findings report for 2022, with one bridge, located at the intersection of Christensen Drive and Maitland Road, recommended for a much lower load limit, due to deterioration.
Brosz officials commended the commission for addressing all of the bridges on the list, with some sort of repair/replacement plan in place on each.
“They did bridge inspections again this summer and a couple of them have deteriorated a little bit more since the last bridge inspection,” said Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema.
Doug Wessel and Christian Hammond of Brosz Engineering briefed the commission on the findings.
“The significant findings report is intended to draw attention to certain structures around the county that we, as inspectors just want to keep on the county’s radar for potential safety concerns or future planning reasons,” Hammond said. “It’s not intended to substitute a thorough review of the individual inspection report. It’s just kind of additional information that we present at these county commission meetings.”
Hammond briefed the commission on four Lawrence County structures in need of repair.
Wessel briefed the commission, as to where they are at in replacement schemes for each bridge.
“I’d like to compliment the commission,” he said. “You guys, every on your list, you guys have worked on. You guys have a plan. So you have the foresight to see this stuff is coming.”
The first bridge, structure #41-079-199, is a 21.1-foot steel beam on timber self-structure, built in 1901, and located .2 miles west of Highway 14A on Elmore Road in Spearfish Canyon.
It currently is posting for: Single unit truck, 8 tons; Combination truck, 23 tons, and no changes are recommended.
“Steel beams are typically on a plane and the beams have several areas of denting and deformation,” Hammond said. “Also, the east abutment cap appears to be misaligned with the pile at the north end of the cap.”
Rehabilitation of abutment caps and columns, as well as installation of additional beams were recommended. Replacement is also an option for this 121-year-old structure, according to the report.
“If legal loads are desired, we recommend installing additional beams, as well as rehabilitating the abutment caps and piles for better connection,” Hammond said.
Lawrence County received a grant on the bridge and it is close to being let.
“You guys have that one out to be replaced soon,” Wessel said.
The second bridge, structure #31-120-105, is a 40.5-foot pre-stressed concrete tee beam built in 1970, located on Christensen Drive at the Maitland Road intersection. It is currently posted for single unit truck of 18 tons, and combination truck of 30 tons, and is recommended to change to 3 tons on both.
“This one, the substructure elements of the bridge are severely corroded, particularly on the top of the abutment caps,” Hammond said.
The top flange of the east abutment cap is visibly warped under several of the bearing areas.
The superstructure of this bridge is also deteriorating, with several large cracks in the top flanges of the deck units and severe spalling with exposed rebar at the first and last rail post connections of the south rail.
Replacement of this structure is recommended, as there are too many items to repair for rehabilitation to be cost-effective.
Brosz officials recommended posting the bridge at a lower load limit.
“We recommend having this structure scheduled for replacement,” Hammond said. “We just need to get this thing replaced, because there are too many items to repair for a rehabilitation, really. As far as closure, we can expect partial, if not total closure of this bridge in the near future, as those abutment caps continue to deteriorate.”
Bonnema said logging traffic off Maitland Road and big trucks use the bridge.
“Right now, three tons is the most it can be. The next attack is closure,” Bonnema said.
“That one is of pretty immediate concern. When you start to see top flange as warped as that, it’s a big red flag,” Hammond said.
A Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) replacement grant program resolution was approved for submission to the Department of Transportation by the commission Dec. 27.
The results of the grant application will be announced at the end of February. Even if the county is selected as a grant recipient, Bonnema pointed out that replacement of the bridge is still two years out.
The next bridge, structure #41-163-053, is a 163-foot continuous concrete slab built in 1950 and located .1 of a mile west and 1.3 miles south of St. Onge on St. Onge Road. It is currently posted: single unit truck at 16 tons; and a combined unit at 25 tons. It is recommended to lower its posting for combined units to 18 tons.
“Construction has already been scheduled for replacement, along with a bridge just down the road,” Hammond said. “However, I included this one on the list, because the load posting recommendation has changed, following the new structural analysis using the new SD-DOT’s guidelines for a slab structure.”
Inventory ratings were used to determine the load posting recommendation, given the deterioration of the slab and curb.
“The structure has already been scheduled for replacement, so we’ll continue to monitor deterioration until the structures are replaced,” Hammond said.
“This is part of that bundle grant that you guys let that is under contract with Heavy Constructors,” Wessel said. “They are planning on starting construction on that this spring.”
The fourth bridge, structure #41-214-100, is a 150-foot steel stringer/girder bridge built in 1938 and located one mile east of Whitewood on the Whitewood Service Road, with a current posting of single unit of 7 tons; and a combined unit listing of 12 tons. There is no recommended change.
“This structure has also been scheduled for replacement, but I included it in this report, due to that mass deterioration around the bearing locations of the exterior beams,” Hammond said. “Concrete appears weak and punky and is exhibiting signs of over-stress at the bearing locations. The concrete is breaking up, right at the bearing location.”
Hammond said load-posting reductions may be necessary on this bridge in the future, as bent caps continue to deteriorate.
“That one, you got a 2021 bridge replacement grant,” Wessel said, adding the DOT is in charge of the bid letting on this structure. “I’m guessing it will be bid this summer or fall, so you’ll get a next year replacement is probably the time frame.”
Dec. 27, the Commission approved a letting authorization on the project.
The fifth and final bridge, structure #41-250-268, is a 66-foot pre-stressed concrete continuous multiple box beam built in 1975 and located 1.3 miles north and 2.5 miles west of Nemo on Nemo Road. It is currently posted “legal Loads.” It is recommended to be posted, “Legal Loads/Closed Girder 10 to Traffic.”
“There’s already been some discussion and planning on getting this bridge replaced in the future,” Hammond said. “But for the time being, it’s our recommendation to keep the south exterior beam, beam 10, closed to traffic. There is severe scaling and spalling present, as well as exposed rebar and pre-stressing strands. Due to asphalt overlay, we are unable to determine the full extend of the deterioration, but with the concrete visibly de-bonding from the rebar and the pre-stressing strands exposed, we just recommend keeping that exterior beam closed to traffic.”
The county contracted with Brosz Engineering in the spring of 2022 to conduct a hydraulic analysis on this structure.
Brosz’s recommended replacement is a triple 12-foot-by-10-foot box culvert.
“That had a $1.2 million replacement estimate,” Wessel said.
Hammond said everything else in the county is in good shape.
