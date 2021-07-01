4th of July fire safety in the Black Hills National Forest

CUSTER — With Independence Day just around the corner, Black Hills National Forest officials are reminding the public that fireworks are prohibited on the Black Hills National Forest and within the Black Hills Fire Protection District.
“Possessing, discharging, or using any kind of fireworks or pyrotechnic device is prohibited on the Black Hills National Forest, year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays,” said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer, Black Hills National Forest.
In addition to fire restrictions within the Black Hills Fire Protection District, other fire restrictions for local, state, and federal agencies can be found on the Black Hills Fire Restrictions website. Visit the Current Fire Danger link for conditions on the forest and prairie.
Campfires are permitted on the Black Hills National Forest only in established metal fire rings or grills that are in designated sites within a developed campground, recreation area or picnic ground.
“Before leaving a campfire, the fire must be completely extinguished and cold to the touch to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires,” said Jacobson.
To minimize human-caused wildfires, please consider the following:
• Campfires must be cold to the touch before leaving the area.
• Dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray.
• Avoid driving vehicles in tall grass. Hot catalytic converters can ignite grass.
• Ensure spark arresters are on all portable gasoline-powered equipment.
• Avoid dragging trailer chains. Dragging chains can throw sparks.
• Maintain proper tire pressure. Blown tires can cause steel rims to throw sparks.
For more fire information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit tinyurl.com/FS4th21
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.