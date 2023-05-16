4th graders at Creekside show off their inventions May 16, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fourth-grade students at Creekside Elementary School in Spearfish showed off their many inventions on Friday at the annual invention fair. Pioneer photos by Sidnee ShortTo read all of today's stories, Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Ichthyology Trade Education × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFlagship Rocksino by Hard Rock coming to DeadwoodWilliams selected as the new Spearfish High School principalJack receives his wishDeadwood Chamber of Commerce names interim executive directorWalters named region Teacher of the YearPlayground construction at Evans Park launches into actionSpearfish softball ends seasonUSA has smallest beef herd in 60 yearsStructure fire on Tilford RoadFlooding closes road over False Bottom Creek Images CommentedGeorge Clooney thinks Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg 'regret' Ocean's Eleven snub (1)Thursday night crash with plow causes injuries (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
