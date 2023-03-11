Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by noontime. Windy. Morning high of 34F with temps falling to near 25. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
SPEARFISH — The workforce housing development in Spearfish, Sky Ridge, is receiving a fourth amendment to the development agreement between the city and Dream Design International (DDI).
City Attorney Ashley McDonald, presented the amendments to be made to the development at the council meeting Monday.
“These aren’t major changes in this amendment, but we had some inflexible provisions in the development agreement,” McDonald said.
The first change was to allow DDI to offer an appliance allowance of $3,000 to the homeowners, rather than furnishing and installing appliances themselves.
“Based on our research, we felt that was sufficient for a homeowner to get a decent appliance package.” McDonald said.
The next was to no longer have DDI provide ceiling fans in the homes.
“Another request is, one of the requirements is that they provide ceiling fans in each of the bedrooms, but not every homeowner wants a ceiling fan, so they’re going to provide the wiring for it, and then if the homeowner wants it, they can install one at a later date.” McDonald said.
The third change to the agreement was to no longer allow external venting.
“An expensive requirement that they had was to have external venting for cooking.” McDonald said. “That’s not required for code, so this gives them the option to have an exhaust fan or charcoal filter type system, which is more affordable.”
The last request was to get an extension for completion of Phase 1 homes, due to weather and personnel delays. This would push the completion date back from March 31 to April 30.
There are 22 homes in the Sky Ridge complex that are sold, and four or five are under contract.
With no discussion on the matter, the changes to the development agreement were passed by council, 5-1, with Councilman Larry Klarenbeek in sole opposition.
