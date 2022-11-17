Lead Festival of Trees.jpg

Christine Allen and Cassie Sams show off some of the live and silent auction items that will be available at this year’s Homestake Opera House Festival of Trees, Friday and Saturday. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

LEAD — The 40th anniversary is known as a “ruby year” that represents an eternal flame of passion and commitment. This year, the Homestake Opera House is celebrating that commitment with 40 years of the Festival of Trees — the oldest event of its kind in the Northern Hills.

“Having a festival for 40 years through a fire, and they still had the festival even though the fire happened, is an eternal flame of passion and commitment that people have shown to this opera house,” Development Director, Christine Allen said. “We plan to have mostly ruby-themed decorations. You’ll come in here and it will look like the inside of an actual ruby. We’re collecting lots of red. Wear red to the Festival of Trees. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

