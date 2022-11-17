Christine Allen and Cassie Sams show off some of the live and silent auction items that will be available at this year’s Homestake Opera House Festival of Trees, Friday and Saturday. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick
LEAD — The 40th anniversary is known as a “ruby year” that represents an eternal flame of passion and commitment. This year, the Homestake Opera House is celebrating that commitment with 40 years of the Festival of Trees — the oldest event of its kind in the Northern Hills.
“Having a festival for 40 years through a fire, and they still had the festival even though the fire happened, is an eternal flame of passion and commitment that people have shown to this opera house,” Development Director, Christine Allen said. “We plan to have mostly ruby-themed decorations. You’ll come in here and it will look like the inside of an actual ruby. We’re collecting lots of red. Wear red to the Festival of Trees. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
This year’s event will be held this Friday and Saturday. The event will begin with a free public preview from 1-4 p.m. Friday, and a Deadwood and Lead Area Chamber of Commerce mixer from 4-6 p.m. On Saturday, patrons will be invited to preview the trees, wreaths and silent auction items again from 1-3 p.m., with the auction starting at 4 p.m. Cheyenne Crossing will cater the auction event, with fancy foods to celebrate the 40th anniversary.
New this year will be a $5 admission charge for the Festival of Trees Auction. Director of Outreach and Administration Cassie Sams said the admission fee will help offset the catering costs, so that all proceeds from the live and silent auction can be used for programming and operations at the opera house.
This year, Sams said there will be about 10 trees and about a dozen wreaths up for sale. There will also be a variety of silent auction items, including a lot of Black Hills experience baskets featuring gift certificates for various spas, restaurants, and recreational activities.
“One of the reasons we’re excited about having this event early is this can be part of your Christmas shopping too,” Allen said. “We find that people really want more experiences and we live in the Black Hills where we can have a lot of fun. So, coming here allows you to do a different kind of shopping and support the opera house at the same time.”
Sams said on Saturday evening the silent auction will end at around 5:45 p.m., with the live auction starting at around 6 p.m. In between that time, Sams said the United Methodist Church Bell Choir will perform. Opera House officials are hopeful that by scheduling the entertainment in between auctions, attendees will take time to sit and listen to the beautiful performance.
“Hopefully with things ending and then not starting for a little while, people will be intentional about sitting down and watching them perform,” Sams said.
This year, the Homestake Opera House plans to extend Christmas celebrations out even farther into the season, with even more dates added for activities. The Family Community Christmas event is scheduled for Dec. 3, and all ages are welcome. The event will feature a showing of “Mickey’s Christmas Carol,” a performance by the Lead-Deadwood High School band, a visit from Santa Claus, cookie decorating tables, and a community sing along.
“That Family Community Christmas is still free to the community,” Allen said. “it’s just on a different day, so we’re not crowding everything together.”
