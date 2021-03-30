RAPID CITY — Three separate wildfires in the Black Hills continue to burn and forced evacuations of more than 400 homes northwest of Rapid City, shut down Mount Rushmore, and numerous roads, fire officials said.
The largest fire, the Schroeder Fire, started near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area, about 15 miles northwest of Rapid City. It has burned an estimated 1,900 acres as of Tuesday morning and destroyed at least one home and two pole barns.
Fire officials said it was active overnight in the Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave areas. Firefighters have actively implemented structure protection in those areas.
Gov. Kristi Noem, who traveled to Rapid City to oversee the response, said the Schroeder Road fire started on private property. She said “there have been losses, and that is tragic.” No injuries have been reported.
The Sheriff’s Department warned that it was a “very active and dangerous scene.”
According to fire reports, powerlines have been damaged in the fire.
Three heavy airtankers have been order to help in the fight.
Approximately 250 firefighters are currently battling the blaze.
Today’s goal for fire operations is to keep the fire north of Highway 44, south of Nemo Road, west of Rapid City limits, and east of Nameless Road.
Additional fires were burning near Keystone, with one covering an estimated 90 acres, and the other 15 acres.
The 244 Fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Monday and has grown to 90 acres, as of this morning.
There are 15 structures threatened but none have been lost.
A variety of federal, state, and local crews, including some from the Spearfish Fire Department, are on hand. More have been ordered.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation. It began within the boundary of Mount Rushmore National Memorial and is burning close to Highway 244, the road leading to the monument.
The Keystone Fire is burning just south of Keystone. It has burned 15 acres and ground and air assets have fought the blaze.
Other smaller fires started Monday.
The Argyle Fire was reported northwest of Hot Springs and was contained Monday evening after it burned a little more than 3 acres.
The Dry Creek Fire, burned an estimated 9,400 acres and forced the closure of Interstate 90 for three hours. It is located in Jones County, 5 miles north of Okaton, and 9 miles northwest of Murdo.
The Bobcat Fire burned 5-10 acres and has been contained. The Brown Canyon Fire, located near Newcastle, Wyo., was controlled.
The causes of all the fires are under investigation and unknown at this time.
