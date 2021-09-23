$40.56M Safety Center Project affected by climbing construction costs

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission Sept. 7 officially hired an owner’s representative for the public safety center project and heard an update from Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean regarding challenges climbing construction costs are presenting.
“Our project has some issues,” Dean said. “The foundation of the issues has to do with construction costs and how volatile they are in today’s market. So, between the full committee, as it were, and the financial committee, we continue to meet to understand how best to advise the commission. It is not as simple as just cutting things out of the project, because the project we submitted to start with didn’t have fat. So to try to lean it out more than what the normal progress design would suggest is proving to be difficult.”
Dean went on to say there are other options out there, but most are ambiguous, at best.
“We’re working through them every single day,” Dean said. “With Steve Williams’ help, we have been able to tax Elevatus with some additional duties that help us understand variances and cost between different building products. So, we are literally doing everything that we can to save money and to come up with solutions.”
Dean said he has the ultimate goal of getting the best for the Lawrence County tax dollar.
“And still get the building that we need that is fiscally responsible,” he said.
Commissioner Richard Sleep clarified that Dean is attempting to stay within the cap of $40,556,764 on the project.
“I think caps are important,” Dean said. “Because we discussed a couple of months ago, now, you have to have a ceiling. Ceilings are important on projects like this, because they can, so easily, increase in price. While that’s important, it’s also important to our taxpayers that we do our very best to provide them with the building that we promised them we were going to build.”
Dean said the committees working on the project are trying to serve three masters.
“One is the ceiling, or the cap, $40,556,764,” Dean said. “The other is the building that we promised in numerous public speaking engagements that we were going to provide. And the third is to try to make the first two come to a point in probably one of the most uncertain construction markets that we have. It’s just not as easy as let’s just cut this part out of the building because each of these components have been carefully gone over and they’re needed. So to try to find a way to serve all three masters is very complicated. As you can well imagine, when you’re dealing with this amount of money, any small decision can have huge consequences. Not the least of which is current interest rates. So the borrowing power that Lawrence County has within the scope of the opt out might serve our commission with some options. But before we get to the point of a formal presentation, we are literally rooting out every option so that we can make a meaningful presentation to you. There are some tough decisions coming before the board.”
Sleep thanked Dean for his work on the project and said it is a problem when a ceiling is set and then adjustments need to be made.
“It’s harder to do,” Sleep said.
Commissioner Randy Deibert said steel has gone up 30-50%.
“How do you control that?” Deibert said. “And how do you account for it? It’s just one of those items … there’s a certain reality involved, where we’re at today.”
Dean said there are options being looked at that seem favorable.
“There is a way to keep components in the project now without necessarily committing to them long-term and this process may enable Lawrence County to give the market – there’s nothing that will change the reality that we still have four more phases to go through in this project, so there’s time between now and when we actually let the bids,” Dean said. “So if we can keep those components in there and give the market time to recover, as we’ve seen … if steel can come back down, we’re right where we need to be.”
In other business, the commission approved a fee schedule from owner’s representative Steve Williams.
“Steve Williams from Williams & Associates has continued to be involved with the project and we would propose that he continue to be involved, going into the future, and in that regard, to that extent, he has provided to you a proposal for his services, a not-to-exceed fee, based upon his estimates of time that he thinks he’ll devote to different phases of the project,” said Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka. “He’s been working with the various committees all along and this is compensation for his services.”
Williams was previously hired to provide consulting architectural services to the county during the development of the public safety center. The proposal approved at the Sept. 7 meeting documents an expected fee of $57,100 for an estimated 354 hours to be spent on design work on the project at $150 an hour and 80 hours of administrative assistance at $50 per hour.
Dean addressed the commission on the project, noting there have been several meetings regarding the safety center.
