SPEARFISH — Did you know you could skateboard in 20-degree weather? Yeah, neither did I.
The cold weather on Tuesday didn’t stop those that are passionate about the future of the skate park to come down and enjoy their night. With lights and a heater set up at the current park, spectators and skaters alike were able to meet professional skaters Cody McEntire and Julia Brueckler, and skate with or watch them.
Both professionals are with the American Ramp Company, the company chosen to design the new park.
After the skate session, Parks and Rec director Tyler Ehnes held a community input meeting at city hall for the new park.
“This is your guys’ time to get input on the new skate park.” Ehnes said, addressing the room made up mostly of skateboarders. “It really is your skate park. It’s really what you guys want.”
Ehnes introduced both professionals and said that it was important that those who came voice their opinions and highlight their preferences.
“What they’ll do is, they’ll take your opinions and your input, and take it back to the design team. And, they actually sit down with the design team and design Spearfish’s skate park as custom to our community.” Ehnes said.
A group of city officials, including Ehnes, have been working on the skate park project for over nine months, he said, putting in a lot of effort to get to the point they reached Tuesday night.
“This is just the first step in the process.” Ehnes said.
After Ehnes, McEntire and Brueckler came up to talk to the attendees.
“So, ARC (American Ramp Company), we’ve done over 5,000 skate parks worldwide, so (we) definitely know what (we’re) doing.” McEntire said. “We’ve (McEntire and Brueckler) got to skate quite a bit of skate parks throughout the world, so we kind of have an idea and understanding of what you guys want.”
He said that the online data and the information they got from the skate session beforehand gave them a good idea on where to start with the design concept.
“We brought three examples of skate parks that we built before. They’re all roughly the same size as the park that you guys are gonna get,” Brueckler said. “Your park can look like one of those designs, but it can also be completely different.”
Attendees were given one yellow and three red stickers to place on the three designs presented. They used the yellow to mark their favorite design overall, and the red to mark their favorite features and aspects.
The company will take the ideas and opinions from both the meeting and online surveys, design a concept, and work with the city to “tweak” the concept if needed. The city will then progress into construction design, and finally, construct the park.
