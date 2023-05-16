NORTHERN HILLS — From Thursday through Sunday, the Northern Hills region received an unusual amount of rain.
The average rainfall for the entire month of May is 3.7 inches. However, over the four-day stint, some locations received double the average, including downtown Spearfish with 7.75 inches recorded.
Recorded rainfall amounts and their location are detailed below:
• South, southeast of downtown Spearfish recorded 5.89 inches
• Northwest of downtown Spearfish recorded 5.91 inches
• West, northwest of downtown Spearfish recorded 5.54 inches
• Northwest of Central City recorded 4.52 inches
• Lead recorded 3.80 inches
• Southeast of Saint Onge recorded 5.07 inches
• Northeast of Whitewood recorded 5.20 inches
• Southeast of Nisland recorded 3.75 inches
• Southwest of Newell recorded 2.70 inches
• East of Sturgis recorded 2.17 inches
• South, southwest of Sturgis recorded 2.80 inches
• Northeast of Summerset recorded 2.72 inches
• And south of downtown Rapid City recorded 3.50 inches.
“What we had was an upper-level low that moved up through the four corners region, which strengthened over us,” explained Em Wong, a forecaster for the National Weather Service. “That’s why we got all the rain.”
Wong said light showers are expected this week.
For the rest of the summer, she said we can expect close to average rainfall with around 3.5 inches of rain in June and 2.3 inches in July.
