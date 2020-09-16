4 Butte County roads to be considered for reclassification to minimum maintenance

BUTTE COUNTY — Four Butte County roads are potentially slated to be reclassified from secondary to minimum maintenance roads, pending the approval of the county’s five-year road and bridge plan during the planned Sept. 29 public hearing.
Lori Johnston, the highway department administrative assistant, spoke to the county commission during its Sept. 9 meeting about the issue. Among the roads for consideration were portions of Civil Defense Tower Road, Kiplinger Road, the east end of Lewis Road, and Stonelake Road.
The county’s secondary road system is the classification for the system of county roads that connects to the primary road system, or in some cases, to the state road system. Generally, this system of roads provides access to large land areas not served by the primary system. The county provides full maintenance and snow removal for the secondary road system.
The minimum maintenance road system is classified as a substandard system of lanes, trails, and roads to provide reasonable access for normal highway equipment. Roads on this system must be located on legally established public right-of-ways or recorded road use easements. Roads on this system are provided restricted maintenance as determined by the highway superintendent and the county commissioners.
Johnston, who was filling in for Highway Superintendent Dwayne Heidrich, relayed his recommendations for the roads. She said the sections recommended to be reclassified have no residences along those sections.
The specific sections considered for reclassification include:
Civil Defense Tower, Kiplinger, and Stonelake roads - just past the driveway of the last resident who lives on the roads.
Lewis Road - just the east end where nobody lives.
If the county adopts the proposed changes at the public hearing, the highway department would continue to maintain the road up until the point where the county changed the classification to minimum maintenance.
Johnston said the county has sent letters to the adjacent landowners near the roads to potentially be reclassified and members of the public are welcome to voice their concerns or support for the action during the Sept. 29 public hearing for the five-year road and bridge plan.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.