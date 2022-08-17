3rd annual Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival & visit from ‘The Cowboys’ slated for this weekend

This weekend, the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will be the site of the 3rd annual Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival. Pioneer file photo

BELLE FOURCHE –– The third annual Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival has been set for this weekend on the lawns around the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche.

From 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Chelsey Dee and Company will perform courtesy of Hometown Thursday, which will also operate a beer tent. Ron Keil, of Keil’s Sweet Corn, will provide free cooked corn, and there will also be other food vendors throughout the event.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.