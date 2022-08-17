3rd annual Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival & visit from ‘The Cowboys’ slated for this weekend

BELLE FOURCHE –– The third annual Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival has been set for this weekend on the lawns around the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche.
From 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Chelsey Dee and Company will perform courtesy of Hometown Thursday, which will also operate a beer tent. Ron Keil, of Keil’s Sweet Corn, will provide free cooked corn, and there will also be other food vendors throughout the event.
Activities for youth include corn-related art and science tables, plus a bouncy castle, train rides, face painting, and at 6:30 p.m., a special kids corn hole contest with a $30 grand prize, sponsored by Sand Creek Printing.
On Saturday, the event will span from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Among the slated offerings are food vendors, activity tables for kids, as well as a bouncy castle, train rides, and face painting. The afternoon’s events will include a scarecrow contest, with a $100 grand prize sponsored by Prairie Hills Pharmacy and a $50 second prize sponsored by SME’s Treats. Judging will take place at 2:30 p.m. A cooking contest will be judged at 3:30 p.m. and offer a $100 first prize and $50 sponsored by the festival committee.
The Center of the Nation Brass Quintet plays at 4 p.m. and a short family-oriented play by the Tri-State Performers takes place at 5 p.m.
After the festival, there will be a Center of the Nation Business Association sponsored event on the back lawn for the public to meet the actors of the western, “The Cowboys,” followed by a showing of the film at dusk.
For registration and details about the kids’ corn hole contest, scarecrow contest and cooking contest, call 723-1200, to have them emailed to you, or pick up copies of this information at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fouche.
