LEAD — The 30th annual Cheesecake Sampler and Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres was the largest event of its history, with some of the fiercest competition for cash prizes.
The event, held Saturday at the Dakota Gold building (formerly the Roundhouse), helped raise a total of $2,400 for the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center. Funds will be used to support the arts in Lead and Deadwood.
Karen Everett, executive director of the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center said the event that Lea Mathis started in 1992 was a resounding success.
“Thanks to the generosity of all those who donated food and all those who attended,” Everett said. “Everyone always has a fun evening! A huge thanks goes out to everyone who works so hard to make this event happen. It’s become an event that many people look forward to all year.”
Attendees sampled a wide variety of cheesecakes and hors d’oeuvres, all carefully crafted by local professional and amateur chefs. Additionally, area businesses donated a wide array of door prizes, which kept audiences entertained. The Deadwood Social Club donated $100 for the Linda Maxwell Cheesecake Diva Award. Maxwell entered and won the cheesecake sampler event for many years, until she finally started taking her cheesecakes out of the running for judging. The award honors her memory to reward the chef with the best overall cheesecake. Other $100 awards were presented to first place finishes for the People’s Choice category for hors d’oeuvres and cheesecakes.
Local celebrity judges for the event included Lead Mayor Ron Everett, City Commissioner Colin Greenfield, Jim Phillips, and Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leah Patterson.
Awards for Judge’s Choice in the taste category for hors d’oeuvres went to the Stampmill, which won first place for their brussels sprout bites, and Latorya Guhin, for her jalapeno poppers.
For cheesecakes, Tom Hook took first place in the taste category for his Buckeye cheesecake. Taylor Ballert was a close second place with his caramel apple pie.
In the Judge’s Choice Presentation category for hors d’oeuvres, Christian Baird took first place for his Kung Fu Shrimp, and second place went to Cathy Enderby for her deviled eggs.
In the cheesecake category, first place for presentation went to Mallory Hook for Circus Animal, while second place went to Mike and Diane Percevich for their New York Cheesecake.
The Linda Maxwell Cheesecake Award went to Rene Maier.
Throughout the event attendees also had the chance to vote for their favorite dishes for the coveted People’s Choice award. This year’s People’s Choice for hors d’oeuvres went to Baird for his Kung Fu Shrimp. Cathy Enderby received second place for her deviled eggs.
In the cheesecake category, the first place People’s Choice Award went to Ballert for his Caramel Apple cheesecake, while second place went to the Perceviches for their New York Cheesecake.
Canida, who had a major role in organizing the event, said she was extremely happy it success this year.
“With this being the 30th anniversary I wanted it to be the biggest one yet, and it turned out to be! I loved seeing our community come together and enjoy a few hours of having fun while raising money for a good cause. Thank you to all the people who volunteered, entered the contest, donated door prizes, and attended the event,” she said. “Next year will be even better.”
