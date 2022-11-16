LEAD — The 30th annual Cheesecake Sampler and Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres was the largest event of its history, with some of the fiercest competition for cash prizes.

The event, held Saturday at the Dakota Gold building (formerly the Roundhouse), helped raise a total of $2,400 for the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center. Funds will be used to support the arts in Lead and Deadwood.

