3 seats open in District 31 legislative race

LAWRENCE COUNTY — All three District 31 seats are up for grabs in the upcoming June 7 primary election.
Two vacancies for the House of Representatives will be created by the expiration of two two-year terms currently served by Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, and Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State web site, Fitzgerald filed a petition to run for re-election Jan. 11.
Odenbach told the Pioneer Wednesday he also intends to seek re-election.
One seat in the state Senate becomes available, as well, with the expiration of Sen. Tim Johns’, R-Lead term.
Johns announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State web site, Randy Deibert, R-Spearfish, and Ron Moeller, R-Lead, both filed petitions to run for state senator.
Those interested in running for office can pick up an election packet at the Lawrence County Auditor’s office.
Petitions must contain at least 47 valid signatures for Democratic candidates; 50 for Republican candidates, and 109 for Independent candidates from registered voters and must be returned to the Secretary of State’s office by 5 p.m. March 29 for primary candidates and 5 p.m. April 26 for independent candidates.
Voter registration deadline for the primary is May 23 and absentee voting begins April 22.
Voter registration deadline for the general election Nov. 8 is Oct. 24 and absentee voting begins Sept. 23.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder said District 31 encompasses all of Lawrence County and the total number of voters in District 31, as of Wednesday was 18,697.
