3 more medical cannabis apps certified in Butte Co.

BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commission signed off on three more certificates of compliance for a pair of medical cannabis establishments: one for a cultivation license and one for a manufacturing license.
During the April 5 meeting of the county commission, Rushmore Cannabis Care, LLC applied for two cannabis establishment licenses – one for cultivation and one for manufacturing.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website where the business filed its articles of organization, Rushmore Cannabis Care’s principal addresses is listed in Rapid City.
Jacob Thomas Johnson is recorded as the registered agent on the business’ articles of organization.
In addition to Johnson, there are three beneficial owners listed for Rushmore Cannabis Care – Nevada Russell Ellison, of Lemmon; Thomas Dale Johnson, of Fort Pierre; and Daniel Thomas Johnson, of Fort Collins, Colo. A beneficial owner is described by the articles of organization as a “person who has or in some manner controls and equity security.”
The commission also certified a dispensary establishment license from GLP Custer, LLC. The business’ actual street address is listed in Overland, Kan. John Mueller, of Overland, Kan., is named as the application’s organizer.
The registered agent is recorded as Incorp Services, Inc., with an address in Sioux Falls.
The certifications were forwarded for a security review by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Following a security signoff, the applications will be forwarded to the state for the official license selection and approval process.
According to the Butte County’s ordinance regulating medicinal cannabis within the county, the number of licenses available for medical cannabis establishments varies depending on license type.
The county has no limit on the number of permits available for cannabis cultivation facilities. However, the ordinance states that Butte County will issue one permit for every 5,000 full-time residents, according to data from the latest federal Census, for cannabis dispensaries, production facilities, and testing facilities.
According to the 2020 Census, Butte County is home to 10,243 people. Utilizing that data, the county could issue two permits each for dispensaries, production facilities, and testing facilities. With applications certified and in the state’s hands for the final approval, the county has processed 11 license applications: three for dispensaries, three for manufacturing, and five for cultivation facilities. Following Tuesday’s decisions, a competition is in store for the county’s two licenses available for dispensary facilities and two for manufacturing facilities.
The decision about which of the three dispensary and three manufacturing applicants ultimately receive the green light is up to the state. However, the applicants who receive approval from the state, would require a final rubber stamp approval from the commission. Currently, no business has applied for either of the two testing facility licenses available.
