3 local entities named Bridge Improvement Grant recipients
Lawrence County is the recipient of a BIG grant for the replacement of this bridge on Christensen Drive over False Bottom Creek, with a grant cap of approximately $1.1 million.

NORTHERN HILLS — With the goal of enhancing the overall condition of critical assets that South Dakotans are dependent upon daily, the South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded three local Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG), totaling approximately $3,159,300 at their recent meeting in Pierre, noting the structures provide the link that drives the interconnectedness of the state’s overall transportation system, while enhancing statewide economic development, overall. 

With each of the following entities receiving one BIG grant, city recipients include Sturgis and county recipients include Butte and Lawrence counties. 

