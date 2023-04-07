3 local entities named Bridge Improvement Grant recipients

NORTHERN HILLS — With the goal of enhancing the overall condition of critical assets that South Dakotans are dependent upon daily, the South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded three local Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG), totaling approximately $3,159,300 at their recent meeting in Pierre, noting the structures provide the link that drives the interconnectedness of the state’s overall transportation system, while enhancing statewide economic development, overall.
With each of the following entities receiving one BIG grant, city recipients include Sturgis and county recipients include Butte and Lawrence counties.
Local Government Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation Doug Kinniburgh explained each of the projects.
“The project for Sturgis is a preservation grant to seal the bridge deck, repair some guardrail, and do some embankment restoration on a bridge on Whitewood Road over Bear Butte Creek on the west edge of town,” Kinniburgh said. “The grant cap for this project is $384,100.”
“The Butte County project is a replacement grant for a bridge on Gaver Road southeast of Belle over the Redwater River,” Kinniburgh said. “The grant cap for this project is $1, 701,600.”
“The Lawrence County project is a replacement grant for a bridge on Christensen (Drive) over False bottom Creek,” he said. “The grant cap for this project is $1,073,700.”
Local governments are required to pay a minimum of 20% matching funds and have three years to expend the grant award.
Kinniburgh said the selection process the preservation projects are evaluated and scored on is a little different than the rehabilitation/replacement projects.
“The preservation applications are reviewed by a team of engineers who review the proposed preservation work and evaluate if the project addresses structural deficiencies in the bridge and make a determination if the work is feasible and constructable,” Kinniburgh said. “The primary goal of the preservation grants are to extend the service life of the existing structure and to try to keep those structures that are rated in good in fair condition to maintain that level as best as possible or make an improvement. Historically, at least for the short life of this grant program, we have tried to fund as many of the preservation projects as we possibly can, as we see the greatest return on our investment by making repairs and minor improvements to these bridges.”
On the other hand, replacement grants are ranked entirely on an objective scoring criteria based on three areas of focus.
“Bridge condition, 50% of score, is based on current element level inspection ratings that are officially recorded in our National Bridge Inventory,” Kinniburgh said. “User impact, 20% of score, uses a formula calculation looking at the average daily traffic using the bridge in relation to the legal load detour that a user has to use to go around the bridge when load limits or a restriction is in place for the bridge. And local planning, 30% of score, where the level of wheel tax that has been implemented is evaluated, if the application provides a project that is bid review ready, and final evaluation is the level of financial commitment that the local government is offering to pay in match to the grant funds.”
In total, the Commission awarded 35 preservation, rehabilitation, and replacement BIG Grants totaling approximately $39 million at the recent commission meeting held in Pierre.
