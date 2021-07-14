DEADWOOD — Sunday marked the start of the Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally, now in its seventh year. With more than 800 trikes tallied up, the event continues to grow each year. From fun times at 3 Wheeler Central in the Event Center Complex to parades, poker runs, and Tuesday’s special Road Warriors Heroes’ Welcome down Deadwood’s Main Street, the camaraderie and caring inherent in the event makes it worthy of 3 cheers.
Pioneer photos by Jaci Conrad Pearson
