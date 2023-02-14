SPEARFISH — Created in 2001 by citizens concerned by significant cuts in school funding, the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education (SFPE) continues to help fund extracurricular activities for the school district through various grants.
In an effort to raise money for those grants, the SFPE holds an annual 3-Cheers celebration.
“This event not only allows us to fundraise for that, as our annual fundraiser, but it also allows us to celebrate the teachers and the sponsors that have donated throughout the year.” said Nicole Valentine, Celebration Chairperson.
Valentine said that the main objective of the foundation is to supplement activities for the school district that the district is not able to fund.
Signature activities that the foundation helps fund are the seventh grade culture fair, high school drama’s ‘A Night of One Acts,’ and Junior Achievement.
This year’s 17th annual celebration will include music, food and beverages; grant program presentation by students, silent and live auction items, and a heads and tails raffle.
“We actually have quite a few surprises this year …” Valentine said.
For the first time ever at the celebration, the Spearfish School District’s Teacher of the Year will be announced.
The district Teacher of the Year is chosen out of each individual school’s selected Teacher of the Year.
The teachers nominated are:
Ashley Custis, kindergarten special education teacher, Mountain View Elementary
Andrea Kissling, second grade teacher, West Elementary
Jennifer Reiners, fifth grade teacher, Creekside Elementary
Kristin Rath, CTE teacher, Spearfish Middle School
Alyssa Walters, language arts teacher, Spearfish High School
Valentine said they named the event 3-Cheers because foundation members felt as if that was a “celebration term.”
“We kind of utilize that in some of our themes,” Valentine said about the name. “So, ‘cheers for our schools, our students, and our friends.’”
The celebration was started in 2007, and similar to last year, it will be held at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Spearfish.
“It’s just a really nice, low-key, come as you are, enjoy the evening, dress up fun if you want to, enjoy your night out.” Valentine said.
Mary Pochop, SFPE’s Board of Directors Chair, said the funds the event brings in to the foundation varies every year, but over the last four years, the celebration has raised half of the foundation’s yearly budget; just under $50,000.
Pochop said the money from the event is raised from business sponsorships, live and silent auctions, the heads and tails raffle, and donations.
This year, there are 70 sponsorships and 60 auction donors.
The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and has a $5 admission fee.
