2nd annual Chinook Days blows into town

SPEARFISH — The second annual Chinook Days celebration will breeze through Spearfish beginning Saturday, and carry throughout the week.
The weeklong event series celebrates the drastic temperature fluctuations, which occurred 78 years ago in Spearfish, landing the community in the Guinness Book of World Records twice; once for fastest temperature rise and once for fastest temperature drop.
In the later half of January 1943, the Black Hills was in the grip of a frigid cold snap, which dominated the headlines of local newspapers along with updates from World War II in Europe. On the morning of Jan. 22, 1943, the temperature had dipped to -4 degrees when a warm, southwesterly wind from the coast of Oregon, known as a Chinook, began to make its way through the Hills. In just two minutes, the thermometers in Spearfish read a balmy 45 degrees. By 9 a.m., the temperature had climbed to 54 degrees, but as the Chinook died down, the needle dropped drastically again back down to -4.
The Chinook celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with a day of winter fun and games at Big Hill Trailhead. Crow Peak Brewing Company, Spearfish Brewing Company, and Sawyer Brewing Co. will all be pouring their signature Chinook craft brews for the occasion.
“This year, with the Rec Center, we pulled together a drive-in movie,” said Patrick Williams, one of the Chinook Days coordinators.
At 6:30 p.m., there will be a special screening of “The Mighty Ducks” in the parking lot at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatic Center.
Throughout the week, each of the breweries will hold a special release party showcasing their specialty beers brewed with Chinook Hops.
On Jan. 22, the 78th anniversary of the actual record-breaking phenomenon, the Matthew’s Opera House will host a snow sculpting party at the corner of East Hudson and Main Street.
“We’ll haul in the snow if we have to,” Williams said with a laugh. “We’ll get it there one way or another.”
The whole series will wrap up with a community blowout at the Lookout Amphitheater on Jan. 23. Williams said there would be food trucks, beer tasting, live music, and games culmination with the lighting of the Chinook Days bonfire under the supervision of the Spearfish Fire Department.
Williams said an abundance of caution concerning the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic almost put the kibosh of the whole thing. But with so much community support from last year’s inaugural event, he and other coordinators decided it would be a shame to forgo this year and risk losing that momentum.
“We can safely focus our efforts on mostly outdoor spaces and try to promote social distancing and make sure that the community’s aware that we’re approaching this in a safe manner, but we want to still celebrate the event that happened here and want to still give people an opportunity to get out and enjoy the community,” he said.
For a complete list of events and an up-to-date schedule, visit www.chinookdays.com.
