2nd annual Belle Fourche Kite Festival & Duck Races sailing into town this weekend

BELLE FOURCHE — Officially ushering in the spring season with fun for all ages, the second annual Belle Fourche Kite Festival and Duck Races is set for this weekend.
The new annual event is slated to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center complex.
Rubber ducks, which are available for sale at the complex until just before the race, available for are $5 a piece or five for $20. At the race, numbered ducks will be dropped into the Belle Fourche River behind the complex. The winning duck, the first to cross the aquatics finish line, will win a $500 prize. Second place nets $250 and third place is $100.
All proceeds from the Kite Festival and Duck Races will go to the local Shriners for their philanthropic works.
The racing ducks are the property of the city of Belle Fourche and following the event will be retained by the city for future use. For those who’d like a souvenir, a memento rubber duck sporting a jaunty fez to represent the Shriner tradition, may be purchased for $10 from a Shriner or at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center.
During the event, kites will be available for purchase for kids who wish to make, decorate, and fly a kite. The top three best decorated kites will win awards of $50, $40, and $30.
The event will also include food and craft vendors, activities for kids, including a bouncy castle, free rides on the “quacker” train, and crafts within the museum and visitor center.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave.
