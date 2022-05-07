$282.2K Sampson Avenue area mill and overlay project approved in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — The sole bid received was the winner, the project estimate growing by $70,000 from just a year ago, as the Deadwood City Commission awarded the Sampson Avenue Area Mill and Overlay project to Simon Construction for $282,218 Monday.
The work consists of crack sealing and asphaltic seal coating, installation of curb and gutter, sidewalk and asphalt paving, asphalt milling, and adjusting water valves and manholes, with a project completion date of Sept. 23.
“We had three contractors had bids pulled. We got one bid back,” said Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. “The engineer’s estimate was $219,000 and that was a bid that was estimated, given the times that we’re in. Originally, a year ago, it was bid at, estimate was $150,000 on it. To give you an idea where we’re at. I don’t think if we put it out there, it’s gonna get cheaper … it’s Railroad, Sampson, Spring Street. We will get a large quantity of asphalt millings out of it that we get.”
Deadwood City Commissioner Gary Todd asked if Spring Street will be extended at all.
“Just enough to drain that driveway from Gustafson’s, yes, where we put that wall in,” Nelson said.
Nelson hopes to begin this project in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.