$28 million development project slated for Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Val-Add Service Corporation of Sioux Falls and SLH Holdings of Brookings are partnering to create a $28 million senior living community project in Spearfish on the Elkhorn Ridge.
Nicholas R. Sershen, CEO of Val-Add Service Corporation, said, “One of the hottest growth points in the United States is the Black Hills of South Dakota. As our population ages, there is growing demand for a quality senior residential complex in the heart and hub of the Hills.”
The partnership, PP4 Senior Living, LLC, is a South Dakota limited liability company formed for the purpose of constructing, owning, and operating a multi-unit, senior residential complex called Peaceful Pines Senior Living Community. Elk Ridge is located adjacent to the Elk Ridge Golf Course at the intersection of Highway 85 and Interstate 90.
The Peaceful Pines Senior Living Community has a unique design specific to an active senior living market segment. The architectural style, open floor plans, beautiful setting, convenient features, and abundant amenities will meet the changing goals and needs of the aging baby boomer generation appealing to singles and couples.
Kirk Simet, CEO of SLH Holdings, said, “Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022 and will be completed 16-18 months thereafter. The cost for development, construction, financing, and initial operation of the project will be financed through a combination of equity and debt.”
Simet continued, “We are utilizing a South Dakota Intrastate offering which provides an exceptional opportunity for South Dakota residents to invest in this exploding opportunity in the Black Hills.
“Our first public investor meeting will be held Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriot located at the intersection of Highway 16 and Interstate 90 in Rapid City. Any South Dakota resident interested in learning more about this investment opportunity is welcome to attend.”
Those interested in further information may contact: Val-Add Service Corporation, Sioux Falls, S.D., Nicholas R. Sershen; phone 920-279-3745; or email NICK@VAL-ADDSERVICE.COM.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.