$27K in Mt. Moriah design work approved

DEADWOOD — Although it houses those who have long-since expired, Mt. Moriah Cemetery is a major attraction in Deadwood.
On June 1, the Deadwood City Commission approved $26,725 in design work to address their continued upkeep and preservation through a multi-phased and faceted approach.
Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said Mt. Moriah Cemetery is an important historic resource and attraction for Deadwood, as well as a very popular tourist destination with visitors from all over the United States and around the world.
“Due to the elements over the years, Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane gravesites along with the public viewing areas are in need of repairs and improvements,” Kuchenbecker said. “Preservation and maintenance of the historic cemeteries is truly an ongoing, never-ending project which includes repairing monuments, stonework, ironwork, retaining walls, erosion control issues, and other critical elements as determined throughout the seasons.”
Tallgrass Landscape Architecture’s $26,725 proposal includes a multi-year, phased design approach with each phase concentrating on specific types of specialties.
“Mike Bender now with Tallgrass Landscape Architecture is very knowledgeable and understands the needs for projects related to the cemetery as he was the lead Landscape Architect on the original restoration of both Mt. Moriah and St. Ambrose Cemeteries,” Kuchenbecker said.
The work will be paid from Historic Cemeteries Enterprise Funds. “For the first time in years, this fund projected a balanced budget to allow for necessary repairs needed from deferred maintenance,” Kuchenbecker said.
The design plan includes: Project 1, Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane Gravesites and Public Viewing Area Repairs, as well as bidding and construction services; Project 2A, Overall Assessment and Development of Priorities, working with city staff to determine priority projects for the next three years 2021-2023; Project 2B, Project Bidding Documents for 2021 Priority Preservation Project; and Project 4 Identifying Future Projects.
Kuchenbecker said the design work is a budgeted item, however, there has been a large amount of deferred maintenance at Mt. Moriah since its total multi-million-dollar restoration.
“We have headstones that are listing. I had a wall collapse up there about two weeks ago and then, if you’ve been up to Wild Bill’s grave, it is in need of a lot of masonry repairs, painting of the railing, erosion control that needs to be happening,” Kuchenbecker said. “We would do this in a phased project, where we would do design work and concentrate on our landmark up there with Wild Bill and Calamity Jane, but then, also, start identification of different specialties within the cemetery. Obviously, we have listing headstones that need to be up-righted. We have stonework that needs to be done. We have cement work, walls that need to be done. If we just start picking away at it every year. We’ve never budgeted the full amount that we bring in and we’re starting to pay for it.”
Kuchenbecker estimated one more year of tree trimming at Mt. Moriah.
“And we’ll be caught up for 15 years or so,” he said. “We just need to continue to invest in it.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko clarified that the funding was just for identifying a plan for moving forward.
“Yes. We would go out to bid on some of the work, hopefully yet this year,” Kuchenbecker said. “We did budget for quite a bit of improvements up there … the attendance up there has been strong. So the revenues are coming in. We are not getting our bus traffic through there at this point, but we are getting a lot of walk-in traffic.”
Todd clarified that the design work would be to identify what needs to be fixed.
Kuchenbecker said he can identify what needs to be fixed.
“But the challenge is coming up with the specifications and the drawings that we can get competitive bids with,” he said. “That’s the challenge.”
“OK. Well, we’ve gotta’ take care of that old gal. That’s for sure,” Todd said.
