SPEARFISH — Jen Jungwirth will be among the runners making their Leading Ladies Marathon debut this Sunday.
Jungwirth lives in Spearfish and will compete in the 26.2-mile full marathon for the first time. This marks the most recent stage in her three-year running journey.
“I genuinely want to be able to finish in about 4 ½ hours,” Jungwirth said. She added she wants to stay mentally strong and enjoy the run.
The event’s mission and proximity to home prompted Jungwirth and a friend to enter this year’s marathon. (See related story on Page 11.)
She has run the 13.1-mile half marathon here.
Jungwirth encourages people hesitant to try new things, to simply do it.
“I truly believe that the things that hold us back the most is just our own mental thoughts and what we believe we can achieve,” she said. She added a person may achieve amazing things if they have positive thoughts.
“I never imagined, in my life, that I would ever run 13 miles, let alone when I hit 20 the other week,” Jungwirth said.
Jungwirth reflected on why she wanted to run a full marathon. She wrote on her “Share the Journey” blog that running provides freedom, teaches life lessons, helps build confidence, helps her reflect on her life in deep and personal ways, and teaches her to be vulnerable.
Her blog described running as a therapy form she prescribed for herself after a health scare and completing a fast-paced master’s program in secondary education. She is now an English and yearbook teacher at Sundance High School in Sundance, Wyo.
Jungwirth started running to build endurance and strength after her health improved and she earned her degree.
“I found the more I ran, the less I thought about anything other than one foot landing in front of the other,” Jungwirth wrote on her blog. “It was therapeutic.”
Diet and physical exertion no longer poses her biggest challenges on long-distance training. Jungwirth said on her blog that mental and emotional blocks fill that role.
She describes herself as “a real person learning as I go,” which includes the ins and outs of growing as a runner. They include the diet and daily physical training components.
As for the diet component, Jungwirth said, one of the lessons is that she must consume more calories than she is using.
“I’m a fairly light eater in the summer because it’s so warm out,” she said. “It’s just making sure that I’m consuming enough protein, eating balanced meals,” she said, adding it can be difficult because she is always on the go.
Lessons also center on having fuel for the longer runs.
The balanced diet serves as a foundation, with proteins and carbohydrates emphasized at certain training points. They include chicken, eggs, peanut butter, fish, pasta, potatoes, and vegetables. Chocolate milk is a must after a run.
Daily intake depends on how she feels physically and mentally, plus what she will do that day.
Her diet varies daily depending on her activity schedule. She said she works during the summer, which can affect her diet.
Jungwirth has not focused strictly on running with respect to the daily physical training component. She is fairly active, and training includes runs, bike rides, hiking, trail running, and power yoga.
“While running is fun and relaxing for me: when you do it every day, it is very monotonous,” she said. She agreed it is nice to break up the routine.
Jungwirth said her training is mental instead of all about diet and physical strength. She talked about the effect of learned lessons on that mental component.
“I’ve learned how to basically just trust your body,” Jungwirth said. “It’s amazing what your body can do when your mind is right.”
A person is focused and staying positive when that happens. She said it is easy for negative thoughts to enter during a run, and a person can quickly shut down.
“In the beginning, it was not too hard because I had run 13 miles before,” she said. “The further I needed to go, the harder it was for me to get out the door and start.”
She doubted if she could meet her goals but finally told herself she would.
Jungwirth also is a first-year cross country coach in Sundance, Wyo.
