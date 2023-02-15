Lead’s 24th Annual Winterfest celebration will be held Friday through Sunday with activities throughout town. Starting with a chamber mixer at Lead’s newest eatery, That Place in Lead at 501 W. Main St., the event will feature a large variety of indoor and outdoor fun activities for all ages. Some new activities this year include an informal parade that will resemble a “Lead Mainer,” followed by a snowball fight in the visitor’s center parking lot.
“The parade is not going to be your typical parade,” said Leigha Patterson, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event. “It’s just going to be a bunch of people around town, and we’re just going to line up with the cars by the old Bedrock Lanes and drive down Main Street. It’s really about having fun, rolling your windows down, blaring music, and waving to people. It’s super not formal. Their plan is to get down to the end at the parking lot, hop out of their cars and just start playing like kids, throwing snowballs at each other and just have fun.”
Patterson said the idea for a “Lead Mainer” parade came from assistant director Sarah Canida, who organized a similar activity during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Cold temperatures and other activities have always made it difficult to recruit floats for traditional Winterfest parades, she said, so organizers are hoping this format will help bring people together.
The little kids will have plenty of activities to do this year, starting with skate night at the Handley Recreation Center on Friday evening. Then on Saturday the Northern Hills Recreation Center will once again have their popular sledding hill on Alert Street, and the Stampmill will have kids games that include a ring toss, bean bag toss, and more. The Hearst Library will host a storytime hour for the little kids, with a presidential theme. After that, the kids are invited across the street to the Rustic Nook Bakery for cookie decorating and hot chocolate. In that same Gnarly Pine Makerspace building space the kids can check out the Take and Make Art and photo booth, sponsored by Creative Explorations.
For the adults, Patterson said there will not be a shortage of activities. Starting on Friday night the Chamber will welcome Lead’s newest eatery in style with the Chamber mixer at That Place in Lead, 501 W. Main St. Afterward, the adults are invited to warm up at Bob’s Silverstar with a fiery chicken wing challenge.
One of the exciting activities of this year’s Winterfest, Patterson said, is the return of the snowmobile poker run. The event will start with registration at 8 a.m. at Mystic Hills Hideaway. The event is a fundraiser for the Chamber, but participants will pay a $20 registration fee for a chance to win 80% of the pot with a game of five-card stud.
“The person who wins still gets a good chunk of money,” Patterson said.
This year’s fat tire bike race is starting late in the afternoon this year and could go until dark, which could give participants the chance to view Saturday’s fireworks from a unique vantage point along the trail, Patterson said. That event starts at Axbow Rentals with registration at 3:30 p.m.
A costume dog parade at Golden Ridge Retirement Community is a new activity this year that Patterson hopes will get Lead’s senior citizens involved with the festivities and fun. “They don’t get out very often and they don’t get to see what’s happening around Lead,” Patterson said. “So, that’s kind of us bringing our Winterfest activities to them. We’re just asking that if people are going to bring their dog that it is well trained, well mannered and gets along with other dogs.”
For those Winterfest participants who would rather enjoy a beverage inside than play in the snow, the Mile High Pub Crawl could be a fun option.
Before the fireworks start, residents and visitors are encouraged to stop by the Rod and Gun Club on Washington Street for their annual soup supper, or to stop at the Davis Ring for a bowl of chili at the Explore Dance Company fundraiser. The fundraiser will include chili with toppings and cornbread, and will be accompanied by live music by Darin French. Girl Scouts will also be selling cookies near the Open Cut during that time.
This year, Patterson said the Chamber opted to spend $8,000 on the popular fireworks show, which is almost double what it normally spends. The VIP fireworks viewing party that will allow participants to watch the display from the back deck of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, will also feature live music from Humbletown, heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing, and drinks. Tickets for the viewing party are $50 and are being sold at the visitor’s center.
Immediately following the fireworks, the annual and popular Christmas tree bonfire will be lit in the visitor’s center parking lot at approximately 6:30 p.m.
