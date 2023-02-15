0214 24th Annual Winterfest to be Friday-Sunday.tif

Winterfest will be held this year Friday through Sunday throughout Lead. Pioneer file photo

LEAD — It’s time to celebrate the snow in Lead!

Lead’s 24th Annual Winterfest celebration will be held Friday through Sunday with activities throughout town. Starting with a chamber mixer at Lead’s newest eatery, That Place in Lead at 501 W. Main St., the event will feature a large variety of indoor and outdoor fun activities for all ages. Some new activities this year include an informal parade that will resemble a “Lead Mainer,” followed by a snowball fight in the visitor’s center parking lot.

