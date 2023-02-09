By Amanda Wolterstorff
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE —The Belle Fourche City Council approved the second reading of ordinance 3-2023 on Monday, which will affect parking around State Street in Belle Fourche.
There hasn’t been signage for parking laws in downtown Belle Fourche for an extended period of time,
“At one point in time, there were parking meters. As far as the two-hour parking signs go, they haven’t been there for years,” said Jason LaFayette, the city finance officer.
“There was a request to have those two-hour parking signs to be put back up,” he continued. “Bob Nelson (the city administrator) cleaned up the old ordinance, made it more appropriate for the 21st century. That was brought up in November. Business owners showed up, and they didn’t like it.”
Some of the business owners worried that these signs would slow business. They said that less parking laws encourage patrons to shop at multiple businesses.
Others worried that this would negatively affect those who live in the apartments above many of the State Street historical buildings.
“Bob re-presented the ordinance, which repealed the two-hour parking. Public works approved and supported the removal of two-hour parking,” said LaFayette.
This revised ordinance allows the enforcement of a 24-hour parking zone on and around State Street. The zones include:
• State Street from Fifth Avenue to Eighth Avenue,
• Sixth Avenue from Grant Street to Railroad Street,
• Railroad Street from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue,
• Grant Street from Fifth Avenue to Seventh Avenue,
• and Seventh Avenue from Grant Street to State Street.
If this rule is not followed, it is considered a public nuisance, punishable by impounding the vehicle and the removal and storage of it.
The council hopes that the 24-hour parking zones will solve parking space misuse, while also accommodating the business owners and residents of State Street.
The ordinance will take effect 20 days after it is published in the city’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer.
