Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.