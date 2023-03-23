216th Fire Fighting Team deploys to Romania .jpg

Gov. Kristi Noem meets with soldiers from the 216th Fire Fighting Team. The unit’s deployment ceremony was held on March 16, at the Range Road Armory in Rapid City. This will be the unit’s fourth deployment since 9/11.

Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Scott Linquist, SD National Guard

RAPID CITY — Three members of the South Dakota National Guard’s 216th Fire Fighting Team were honored during a deployment ceremony at the Range Road Armory in Rapid City, on March 16 as the unit departs for a year-long federal deployment to Romania in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Family, friends, fellow soldiers and airmen, and community supporters came out to bid farewell to the Rapid City-based unit as they depart on their mission to provide fire fighting and base support operations in Romania.

