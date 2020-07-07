21 arrested in Trump protest near Keystone

KEYSTONE — Twenty adults and one juvenile were arrested Friday for unlawful protest activities near Keystone, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
Individuals placed three large vans in the roadway to create a blockade to prevent access from Keystone to Mount Rushmore National Monument.
The following individuals face charges for their roles in the event. Below are charges at time of arrest and addresses provided at booking in the jail:
• Samantha Pond, 31, of Rapid City - Disorderly conduct
• Katie Kloth, 33, of Rapid City - Disorderly conduct
• Juliana BrownEyes, 30, of Rapid City - Disorderly conduct
• Nataanii Means, 29, of Porcupine - Disorderly conduct
• Tonia Stands, 42, of Rapid City - Disorderly conduct
• Stephanie Roubideaux, 49, of Shakopee, Minn. - Disorderly conduct
• Rene Gottsch, 37, of Elk Horn, Nev. - Simple assault
• Cynthia Cochran, 60, of Torrington, Wyo. - Standing on highway with intent to impede/stop traffic, failure to vacate/ordered to leave, disorderly conduct-unlawful assembly
• Derek Smith, 32, of Dickinson, N.D. - failure to vacate/ordered to leave, disorderly conduct-unlawful assembly
• Sharaf Shafai, 21, of Rapid City - Disorderly conduct-unlawful assembly
• Rory Wakemup, 43, of St. Paul, Minn. - Disorderly conduct-unlawful assembly
Dana Christensen, 39, of Omaha, Neb. - failure to vacate/ordered to leave, disorderly conduct-unlawful assembly
• Nicholas Tilsen, 38, of Porcupine - Robbery in the 2nd degree, standing on highway with intent to impede/stop traffic, failure to vacate/ordered to leave, disorderly conduct-unlawful assembly
• Miranda Auer, 25, of Custer - Disorderly conduct
• Ksenia Veropaeva, 34, of Staten Island, N.Y. - Disorderly conduct-unlawful assembly
• Krystal TwoBulls, 35, of Rapid City - failure to vacate/ordered to leave, disorderly conduct-unlawful assembly
• Andrew Huot, 19, of Rapid City - Disorderly conduct, failure to vacate
• Malik Osborne, 20, of Rapid City - Disorderly conduct-unlawful assembly
• Tyler Wade, 31, of Laguna, N.M. - Disorderly conduct-unlawful assembly
• George Corbett, 56, of Buckeye, Ariz., (counter protester also arrested) - Disorderly conduct
Early in the week Sheriff Kevin Thom was contacted by a local attorney requesting to meet regarding the planned protest in Keystone. The attorney was acting on behalf of the event organizers. According to a prepared statement by the sheriff’s office, the sheriff was assured by the attorney that the protest was planned to be peaceful. Although some protesters might lay in the road and refuse to move. They said they understood that might result in an arrest but that their resistance would be passive.
Follow up discussions with the attorney and event organizer resulted in a mutually agreed upon location and ground rules for the group to exercise their 1st Amendment rights. That location was approximately 100 to 200 yards north of the intersection of Highway 244 and Iron Mountain Road.
“Even though we negotiated with the group in good faith, they made the decision not to honor their word,” Thom said. “The result was a protest that was no longer peaceful.”
Vans were parked on the roadway and disabled. Two of the vans had at least one tire removed by protestors so the vans could not be easily moved. Eventually all three vans were towed. Some protestors had large wooden sticks in their possession. Some protestors were acting aggressively towards law enforcement. At one point a shield was grabbed away from one of the National Guard soldiers and spray-painted. Law enforcement was eventually able to recover the shield. There was also graffiti spray painted on the highway by protestors. Pepper spray and pepper balls were deployed by law enforcement during the protest.
“We are thankful that no community members, protestors or law enforcement were injured during the protest. This is a testament to the prior planning by law enforcement and the professionalism of law enforcement and National Guard personnel on the front lines during the protest,” Thom said in the prepared statement.
“We prefer to be proactive and work with people wanting to express their 1st Amendment rights, regardless of their ideology, so any protest event is peaceful and safe for the community, protesters and law enforcement,” he added. “Going forward this organizer and group represented have no credibility with our office concerning discussions of any future planned protests. We welcome other groups that plan protests in the future to work proactively with law enforcement to ensure a safe event.”
Additional arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues.
