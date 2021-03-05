BELLE FOURCHE — Although 2020 was wrought with obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking financial havoc across the globe, Belle Fourche continued to prosper, even increasing tax revenue by $200,000 over 2019.
Those successes and more were celebrated Wednesday at the Belle Fourche Development Corporation’s annual banquet. The meeting, held Graps Burgers and Brews, also included the election of three new board of directors and recognitions for numerous local businesses and individuals who made special investments in the community throughout 2020.
Four community members threw their hats in the ring for the three open positions on the board – Wendy Bowers, Derrick Jones, Ashley Pearson, and Darla Olson. Bowers, Jones, and Pearson were elected to fill the positions.
Bowers presented special recognition to Craig Knapp, an outgoing board member who’d served on the board of directors for three years.
“He’s been a valuable member of our board … and we really appreciate his time and his dedication,” she said.
Renae Schaeffer, BFDC board president, offered the opening remarks.
“It’s been an interesting 2020, but it’s really nice to finally be able to start getting together and seeing people and knowing that our state of all states has done better than many,” she said. “And Belle Fourche is no exception. We’re here to celebrate that success and I think we have a lot to celebrate.”
Hollie Stalder, the corporation’s executive director, presented a video which highlighted the community’s success throughout 2020.
“The Center of the Nation showed rare courage during this time (the pandemic), believing that its citizens would be responsible and thoughtful enough to navigate through COVID without restrictive government mandates,” the video stated. “Simply, a common-sense approach allowed the city to remain open. Open to business, open to opportunity, and open to economic growth.”
During 2020, city sales tax was up more than $200,000 over 2019, and building permits within the city increased by more than 18%, the presentation explained.
“When word got out that South Dakota and Belle Fourche was open for business, the number of inquiries into our community from businesses that were looking for economic and regulatory freedom increased to levels not seen in more than two decades,” the video stated.
While communities across the nation continue to grapple with the pandemic’s economic impacts, Belle Fourche has thrived and overcome the odds.
“Anyone will tell you economic growth is a marathon, not a sprint,” the video stated. “But 2020 proved that while most of the country was struggling to get through, Belle Fourche was moving full steam ahead. That is something of which we can all be proud.”
After the video presentation, Stalder recognized 11 new businesses that made Belle Fourche their homes in 2020, including: Gentle Touch Chiropractic, owned by Rilee Anderson; Melling & Roseland Law Office, Erin Melling and Aaron Roseland; Mountain Man Metal Art, Corey Tolley; Northern Car Brokers Brad Huffman and Jeran Konstant; IDIC Specialty Drilling Chemicals, Dr. Ahmed Rasheed; Rancho Los Agaves, Raul and Gerrardo Guzman; Roundup Café, Dave and Mindy Homola; Silver Lining Thrift Store and Meals Program, operated by Laura Bennett; The Barber Shop, Jeremy Polk; The Rose Boutique, Rosanna Koistinen; and The Tilted Gallery at 516 State Street, Larry and Hilea Hutchinson.
Stalder also gave special recognition to the following businesses for expansion projects undertaken in 2020: American Ag Video Auction, owned by Tom Bauer; Belle Fourche Counseling, Kayla Grams; Nehl Dental, Drs. Mike and Matt Nehl; New Generation Supplements/Smartlic, Zach Westberg; SME Treats, Sheila Erhart; and Subway, Craig and Tara Knapp.
The following businesses acquired new ownership in 2020: GGT Lawn Services, Dan and Brenda Goeders and Nic Thimmesch; ProLine Equipment Rentals, Ronald Bass; Scott Peterson Motors, Paul and Dalena Wareing; and the Wild Magnolia, Troy Jensen and Danielle Voyles.
And lastly, Stalder gave recognition to three Belle Fourche businesses who performed revitalizations to their local stores: Belle Flower Designs & Décor and the Hair Gallery, both on State Street, spruced up their storefronts, and also on State Street, the Coronado family renovated the old JC Penney building, which is now the home of Relic Diggers.
“We’ve had an exciting year,” Stalder said, thanking all those that make Belle Fourche a community that people and business want to call home.
