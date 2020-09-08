NORTHERN HILLS — Old man winter decided not to take the day off Monday as a weird weather system snuck in some snow for Labor Day.
“All the right ingredients just happened to come together,” explained Alex Calderon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City. “There was a lot of cold air coming across Canada, and we just had a storm system come in that was able to tap into that cold air and bring this far south and give us these cold temperatures.”
Calderon said the official reports on snow accumulation were still coming in from the various weather stations across the Black Hills, but some public accounts reported as little as two inches around Spearfish, and as much as 15 inches near Terry Peak.
“There was enough moisture with the storm to get us all this rain, and the storm moved slowly enough that all that rain could fall in western South Dakota,” Calderon said.
Because the storm was passing so slowly through the frigid air, it changed to snow as the temperatures dropped to freezing yesterday, which Calderon said broke several records for the area.
“This did set a bunch of records, at least for our office,” he said. “Our records start in 1888. This is an incredibly rare event.”
Calderon said the snow seen last night broke the record for earliest measurable snowfall and the earliest temperature drop to below 32 degrees, which was set on Sept. 11, 2014.
