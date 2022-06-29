DEADWOOD — Locals seem to know exactly what they were doing the minute they found out the Grizzly Gulch Fire was raging through the pine-laden hillsides of Deadwood two decades ago.
It was a Saturday afternoon — June 29, 2002, to be exact. It was incredibly hot. It was dangerously dry. And it was just windy enough to fan and fuel the flames, as the Grizzly Gulch Fire burst forth from its namesake locale along U.S. Highway 385 south of Deadwood.
Within minutes, the gentle white plume of smoke from which the fire was borne, exploded into flames and thick, black smoke and fire jumped Highway 385, swiftly making its way to Deadwood’s southern edges.
In total, the combination was the perfect weather elixir for the fire, serving as an accelerator for what would ultimately incinerate approximately 11,589 forested acres before being brought under control 13 days later.
Fire suppression costs exceeded $5.6 million, according to the U.S. Forest Service, and rehabilitation of the land in the fire burn area cost more than $3 million.
More than 900 firefighters, including five hot shot crews, battled the blaze. Five helicopters, seven slurry bombers, and 10 bulldozers worked in tandem to knock the fire down to a manageable level and eventually stamp it out. The fire was completely contained on July 7 and brought under control by July 12.
On the day the fire broke out, state troopers worked to move individuals out of the area. Grizzly Gulch and Mile High Trailer Park residents were evacuated first, followed by Deadwood residents, most of Lead, and eventually parts of Boulder Canyon.
Due to the firefighting efforts of the aforementioned agencies, two Boulder Canyon residents still reside in the same homes they occupied two decades ago.
One refused to evacuate and stayed to help save the 800 acres of forested family land, a respite that was the pinnacle of his life’s work.
One walked into the X-ROCK radio station instead of leaving for a Colorado vacation that afternoon and, instead, began four days of radio broadcasting as intense as the fire.
“My first memory of the Grizzly Gulch Fire was, I was in my driveway and I was looking toward the west and I saw smoke and I could smell it. It was hot and windy and I knew there was going to be some issues,” said Bill Pearson. “So I said to my wife, ‘This is going to be a problem.’ And it wasn’t 10 minutes later, we had a highway patrolman pull up into our driveway, telling everybody to evacuate.”
Pearson elected to stay.
“The highway patrolman wasn’t too happy about me staying. His comment to me was ‘We’ll notify your next of kin.’” Pearson said. “But I wasn’t going to leave. I mean, I know all the trails through my property. I could help the firefighters. I could show them how to get in and out of things without having to build new trails. So I thought I’d be of some help.”
Pearson recalled watching the fire the first 24 hours.
“All I could see up on that ridge was trees popping on fire at the very tops and explosions going off, and all I could think, it was gonna’ come over the ridge and head right down into the valley,” Person said. “Later that afternoon, two fire trucks came out here. One was in my backyard. It was the Belle Fourche Fire Department. It was run by Fritz Carlson. And the one in the front, I really didn’t talk to them much because they were in-between my house and the neighbors’ houses. But I did talk to the crew that was in the back yard. In fact, they sat on the back deck and had beers with me. We watched the fire that night just exploding on the hillsides and hearing the reports of what was going on and saw the helicopters coming in.”
The following day, helicopters began pulling buckets of water out of a dam Pearson constructed one-quarter mile east of his home.
“So I drove down in there on my four-wheeler up on the ridge to see what was going on and I couldn’t believe what I saw,” he said. “I saw about 50 firemen, four or five different trucks, hoses running up the hill, and a helicopter pulling water out of my dam to dump water so that fire wouldn’t break down the ridge and then run down the valley toward Sturgis.”
Pearson said it was definitely a scary time.
“But I’ll tell you what, the fire crews were on it. The governor (Bill Janklow) even landed in my meadow with his observation crew and went in there with the head of the fire unit (Joe Lowe, wildland fire suppression coordinator), because the end of my property is where the end of that fire kind of blew back on itself and ended. I owned the Forest Service building in Boulder Canyon at that time and they got ahold of me, and I took the key over there and they used that as their command post for the fire in Boulder Canyon.”
Pearson said he also remembers Jack Morris also known as Jack Daniels, from X-ROCK Radio station call him and get live reports as to what was going on with the fire.
The day the fire started, Morris was on the radio in Spearfish doing a live remote broadcast at what is now White’s Canyon Ford. Following the remote, Morris and his wife Kim, son Dillon, and daughter Karly were prepared to embark upon a family vacation to Colorado. It never happened.
“We’re driving back to Deadwood from Spearfish, and I’m coming around the corner where the Lodge (at Deadwood) is now and as we’re coming around the corner where you can look down to Deadwood, I look up above the mine at the top of the hill in Lead and there’s just this smoke just coming out into the sky and I thought, ‘Oh my God! What is this? I mean, it must be a forest fire, right?’” Morris recalled. “So instead of making a left-hand turn to go out to Boulder Canyon to our house just to pick up some final things before we head out on vacation, we decided to drive into town.”
Taking the loop through Lead, Morris stopped to look back toward Deadwood.
“You could actually see the flames as they had jumped the road through Pluma. You could see the flames jumping the road and hitting the other side and the fire starting to spread,” Morris said.
Coming back into Deadwood, Morris saw a slurry bomber passing overhead and starting to dump a load toward the Grizzly Gulch area.
Knowing that transformers were in the area of the fire, Morris and Dillon ventured to Sturgis to get ice and supplies for a power outage and were unable to return, as Boulder Canyon was being evacuated.
“My son and I drove over to Spearfish, where my radio station was at the time,” Morris said. “When I walked through the door, all of the announcers that worked for me were already on the air feeding information about the evacuations in Deadwood and what was going on. We stayed there and I went on the air about 20 minutes later and we were on the air for the next four days, around the clock, 24 hours a day, just informing people about what was going on with the fire.”
Billy Burleson and Billy Pearson fed Morris information regarding the fire during that time.
Tom Daschle and John Thune called the radio station several times, helping the announcers inform the public about what was happening on a federal level and with FEMA.
“I just remember that we didn’t sleep much and we just sat there on the radio for four days and just told people where they were supposed to go and what they were supposed to do,” Morris said. “I remember on the fourth day, the fire department loaded me up and took me back to my house and they still weren’t letting anybody back to Boulder Canyon. When I got up to my house, there were a couple of firefighters that were up on the roof of my house with my garden hose, in case the fire was going to spread and come towards Boulder Canyon. I remember, it was on, like, a 105-degree day. It was, like, one of the hottest days in the history of Deadwood.”
Morris recalled the charred remains in the fire’s aftermath.
“Just the devastation,” he said. “It was just horrible.”
Morris recalled a valiant effort on the part of his wife, Kim, to save their treasured belongings.
“I remember Ron Burns telling me that he was getting ready to evacuate and he saw Kim over here and she was trying to throw our possessions into the back of the boat and she was trying to pull it with our four-wheeler. She was gonna drive down Boulder Canyon with a four-wheeler pulling a boat,” Morris said.
A relief station was set up to assist people at the rodeo grounds in Deadwood.
“They would call from time to time and tell us ‘We have enough.’” Morris recalled. “The neighboring communities just overwhelmed them with support – food and clothing.”
Morris remembers burning embers dropping in his yard.
“As those trees would explode, you could find embers out in the field. That’s a long ways away,” he said. “It couldn’t’ve been drier than it was. It was horrible.”
Jack Daniels, Tom Collins, Jim Kallas, and several other announcers were the X-ROCK crew.
“We were on the air 24 hours until it ended,” Morris said. “It was a great effort on our team’s part.”
To this day, Morris has people thank him for that effort.
“I’ll never forget those nights that we just used to sit there and listen to you guys talking about the Grizzly Gulch Fire, getting all of our information from the radio,” Morris said. “It happens to me all the time. People go, ‘We were out at Pactola,’ or ‘We were out at Orman Dam. We would just listen to the radio non-stop to get updates on the fire. Because that was back during the time, 2002, you know, there really wasn’t an active internet or cell phone service or any of that stuff. It was radio. It was like the old days. They were just sitting by the radio to get the information on what they were supposed to be doing. And then things changed. Now they’d have pictures and video footage from 87 different angles, as it was happening.”
Pearson said he became a little concerned about one certain fire fighting technique.
“I was a little worried when I was told that they were going to start setting back-burns on my property to run up the hill to hit the fire to take away the fuels for it coming down the hill, but if anything, that actually helped stop the fire,” he said. “To my knowledge, I think the biggest thing that stopped that fire was the wind shifting and blowing back on itself, which was on the burned area, so there was less fuel, and I think that’s what saved that fire from running all the way to Sturgis. It was a scary time.”
Slowly, over the last 20 years, Mother Nature has greened up what was burned out.
Pearson said that while weeds were introduced as an after-effect of the fire, there is a bright spot, as well.
“Pillar Peak, which is just southeast of my property, now the aspen has spread up there, where the pine used to be, and aspen will slow a fire down, so that’s kind of a good thing that Ponderosa Pine was replaced with aspen.”
Janklow blamed the fire on sagging power lines and state and federal agencies were among those who later sued Black Hills Power, which has maintained lightning started the two-week inferno, for damages. Black Hills Power reached a legal settlement in 2006 with the state and federal government by agreeing to pay them nearly $6 million for fire damages but the power company has never acknowledged any liability for the Grizzly Gulch fire.
“I’m thankful for the great efforts of the fire departments and the wildland fire guys,” Pearson said. “The hotshot crews that came marching through our property every morning. I think they were from Idaho and there was probably 40 of them and they’d come marching through with their chainsaws on their shoulders and march out late at night. We lost about 60 acres of timber land, due to the fire, but it could’ve been a lot worse. I would like to thank all of those people for their efforts and helping get that fire under control and, once again, it’s just a real reminder to people that have properties to manage their properties and make sure the fuels are not there for the fires and thin your properties so they can’t crown and jump from top to top. It’s very important that property owners, especially those that are along Forest Service property, to manage their properties to help, if a fire does start, because they will, it helps keep it from turning into a disastrous fire.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.