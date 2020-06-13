20 years and still not cooking!

SPEARFISH — After 20 years, franchise owner Brent Tipton says he’s proud to still be serving the Spearfish community hot, fresh, delicious pizza – well, two out of three ain’t bad.
“Nothing walks out the door cooked,” Tipton said, referring to the Papa Murphy’s business model of preparing ready to bake pizzas.
It was on this day, 20 years ago, that Tipton teamed up with his then father-in-law to purchase the franchise; prior to that he worked as an internal bank auditor in Aberdeen.
“Working out of a basement dungeon, you figure out right away within a year or two that, “this is not what I want to do with the rest of my life,’” he said.
After a couple of years, Tipton bought out his now ex-father-in-law, and has been the sole owner ever since.
“So (the store has) actually been here 23 (years), but it’s my 20th anniversary,” he explained.
Tipton said some highlights from the past two decades have been a program he started about 10 years ago where he brings in preschool children and gives them a behind the scenes tour of the kitchen.
“What’s neat about that is to see those kids later on and they’re like, ‘I remember you, you’re the dough boy,’ they remember it from preschool. That part’s cool,” he said. “I’m 45 years old, and I still like to be a kid, and pizza’s the best place to do it.”
Tipton credited the success of his business and its longevity to his staff and community support.
“I just have an amazing staff, and I’ve got good friends from it, and to see what they’ve all become and have done… (It’s been great),” he said.
Through special events like the heart shaped pizza’s at Valentine’s Day and the Jack-o-Lantern pizzas at Halloween, Tipton said he an his team are able to really bond.
“I call them events for us as employees, because we’re preparing 200 hearts the night before to get ready for it,” he said. “We can get five or six people in the back and you get a little assembly line method and you just make a bunch at one time, it’s crazy, and we’ve made some fun with that.”
Over the years, Tipton said he’s been able to participate in a lot of fundraising and community outreach.
“You give a lot of free pizzas out. That’s my community outreach. … Giving back that way,” he said. “If you want to make it, long term around here; you’ve got to give back. And I’m glad I’ve been able to give back in that way with those things.”
One thing Tipton said that has helped Papa Murphy’s stand out in the crowd of other pizza chains has been the innovative recipes they offer. Tipton recalled a time when the corporate offices put it to store owners to concoct a new pizza recipe.
“We didn’t win but the Sioux Falls store made a bacon cheeseburger (pizza) and to this day we’re still selling the bacon cheeseburger and that was 15 years ago,” he said.
Not all new ideas hit the mark with customers however, and Tipton said sometimes he finds himself with unsold ingredients.
“It’s happened a few times where I’ve taken things to the food bank,” he said.
One innovation, which Tipton is particularly proud of, has been the inclusion of gluten free crust to the Papa Murphy’s menu.
“I was the first owner at a corporate meeting to suggest, ‘hey, can we get some kind of gluten free crust,’” he said.
In recent months, Tipton said he’s been grateful and proud to be part of a community that has responded so well to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t have to worry about changing our business model, it was already set up for this,” he explained. “The community has learned to social distance.”
To celebrate his anniversary, Tipton will be holding pizza raffles and giving away free pizza coupons to every 20th customer all day long.
For anyone at a loss for what pizza to try, Tipton has had 20 years of first hand experience to offer his recommendation.
“My favorite pizza is the herb chicken Mediterranean … but I also add artichokes to it. That’s the one I go with, I eat a lot of that one,” he said.
