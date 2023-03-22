SPEARFISH — Comedian and musician Gary Mule Deer has, once again, gone where no Spearfish native has gone before. March 10 marked the official induction of Mule Deer as a lifetime member of the Grand Ole Opry. To commemorate this great achievement, the Pioneer asked Mule Deer 20 random questions about him that people may not know.

Pioneer: What is your favorite word?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.