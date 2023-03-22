SPEARFISH — Comedian and musician Gary Mule Deer has, once again, gone where no Spearfish native has gone before. March 10 marked the official induction of Mule Deer as a lifetime member of the Grand Ole Opry. To commemorate this great achievement, the Pioneer asked Mule Deer 20 random questions about him that people may not know.
Pioneer: What is your favorite word?
Mule Deer:Laugh
Pioneer: What is your favorite song of all time?
Mule Deer: Big River by Johnny Cash, “Because it’s one of the few songs I can sing.”
Pioneer: What hair products do you use to keep your hair afloat?
Mule Deer: Mule Deer said he’s been using Kenra Volume Spray 25, super hold finishing spray, for around 10 years. His wife, Nita, does his hair when he’s home, Johnny Mathis’ assistant does it when he plays with Mathis. But, Mule Deer does it himself most of the time.
“I’m fortunate to still have it,” Mule Deer said about his hair. “I can’t believe it!
Pioneer: What’s your favorite food?
Mule Deer: “My favorite food has got to be buffalo,” Mule Deer said.
Pioneer: Which living person do you most admire?
Mule Deer: Steve Martin
Pioneer: When and where were you/are you the happiest?
Mule Deer: “When I’m on-stage,” Mule Deer said.
When asked how long he’s felt like that, he said, “Ever since I got on-stage, probably, 60 years ago or something like that.”
Pioneer: If you were to die and come back as a person or thing, who/what would it be?
Mule Deer: Merle Haggard, “because of his songwriting and his voice, and his talent, his all-around talent, I think.” Mule Deer said. “(Probably) the best ever.”
Pioneer: What is your greatest regret?
Mule Deer: “My 20 plus years of drug use.” Mule Deer said. “Wish I’d only done it for three years.”
Pioneer: Do you know Keith Richards?
Mule Deer: “No,” Mule Deer said. “(If) there was a question in there like who is your favorite person? Who would you like to meet? I was gonna say Keith Richards.”
Pioneer: Where is your favorite place in the world?
Mule Deer: Hawaii, specifically Maui
Pioneer: What is your favorite hobby, and why?
Mule Deer: “Fly fishing, (it’s) serene and I’ve been doing it for over 50 years.” Mule Deer said. “It’s something I can do pretty good and I should do more of it.”
He said it’s one thing that he enjoys just as much as his career.
“I also like two-day trips with my wife. We like to just take off, north, south, east, or west, and there’s no reservations; we go out for two days and come home.” Mule Deer said. “We actually do that a lot.”
Pioneer: What’s your ideal day of golf?
Mule Deer: “To break 90,” Mule Deer said.
Pioneer: Who would win in a physical fight, Clint Eastwood or Steve Martin?
Mule Deer: “Well right now, Steve because he’s a lot younger.” Mule Deer said. “But Steve would’ve had his hands full 20 years ago.”
Mule Deer was then asked, if they were both in prime shape, who would win, to which he answered, “Clint would, yeah. Steve’s pretty mild mannered, but I think Steve’s much better at yoga.”
Pioneer: Has the recent spike in the cost of eggs affected the price of rubber chickens?
Mule Deer: “I’ll tell you one thing, it’s hard to find good rubber chickens anymore.” Mule Deer said. “The ones that are really good are kind of expensive. I’d buy some, but eggs cost so much, I don’t have enough money for rubber chickens.”
Pioneer: What was your most interesting fan experience?
Mule Deer: “I was selling CD’s and t-shirts in Branson, Mo, and a man walked up to me, and he put something in my hand, and closed my hand over it and said, ‘you’re the first person to make me laugh since my wife died over two-and-a-half years ago.’ And he took off. Just took off and left. And (in) my hand it was his Marine Corps ring.” Mule Deer said. “So I carry it with me all this time, in case he ever shows up again, wants it back.”
Pioneer: Have you ever gotten seasick while performing on a cruise ship?
Mule Deer: “No, I haven’t. But I’ve watched a lot of people get seasick performing on a cruise ship.” Mule Deer said. “I love cruises, they’re one of my favorite things to do.”
He said he’s performed on 168 cruises.
Pioneer: What sound or noise do you love? What sound or noise do you hate?
Mule Deer: “The sound of people laughing.” Mule Deer said.
“The sound of people laughing at dark material,” Mule Deer said about the sound he hates. “I never thought adult humor was very grown up.”
Pioneer: What profession other than your own could you see yourself doing?
Mule Deer: “I can’t think of anything. I always made sure I didn’t have anything to fall back on.” Mule Deer said. “I can’t see myself doing anything else.”
Mule Deer said at the end of the interview, he could maybe see himself doing archeology.
Pioneer: What profession would you never want to do?
Mule Deer: “Politics,” he said, “It’s too mean anymore.”
Pioneer: If Heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates?
Mule Deer: “Gary, we’re full right now, you mind coming back in 10 years?” He said.
