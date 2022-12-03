LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas.
Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
“Last night 20+ bronzes that we had brought and spent months creating were stolen from our pickup in the parking lot of the grand view South Point Hotel and Casino,” the Chytka family wrote on the TR Chytka Bronzes Facebook page. “We are so very disheartened and in shock.”
Police in Las Vegas are investigating the theft thanks to the post being shared widely on social media, the family said.
The family is offering a reward for information and recovery of the statues.
“Cowboy to cowboy” will be hand written on the bottom of the bases.
While the loss is significant, there were two bright spots.
Chytka creates awards for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to present to winners of various categories at its annual banquet. That awards presentation was held the night before the theft.
Even better than that is, the community and owners of his bronzes have donated them to Chytka to display at his booth.
Tucker Chytka was driving to Las Vegas with 19 bronzes on loan.
“We couldn’t be more grateful and appreciative of everyone’s support. Thanks to Juan Garrett a true TR Chytka Bronzes collector, Gary Chytka, Cody Chytka, Kevin Mcpherson, and Scott Peterson for allowing us the opportunity and offering their personal bronzes to be on display in Las Vegas to help TR continue his showcase,” they posted on Facebook.
“It is amazing what a small community from home can rally up in such a small amount of time,” they added.
He anticipated to arrive in Las Vegas mid Saturday morning.
“We ran into some snow. We’re heading south right now,” Tucker said.
He thanked the Belle Fourche community, rodeo community, and everyone who has rallied around his family with a huge outpouring of support.
Chytka has displayed his bronzes at the NFR since before it left Oklahoma City, in 1984, Tucker said.
