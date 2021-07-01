SPEARFISH — Two separate crashes within minutes of each other sent four people to the hospital Wednesday.
The first occurred at 2:24 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 85 and East Colorado Boulevard.
Tony Mangan, a spokesman for the South Dakota Highway Patrol, said in that crash Raymond Millard, 64, of Lead, was traveling south on Highway 85 in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
A 2005 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 19-year-old female attempted to turn left from Colorado Boulevard onto Highway 85. The woman received life-threatening injuries and was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital and then transferred to Rapid City. Her male passenger, 23, received serious, non-life threatening injuries. Neither the woman nor her passenger were publically identified.
Millard was taken to the hospital by a trooper for medical evaluation. All were wearing seatbelts.
Then at 2:44 p.m. on Interstate 90 at Mile Marker 8, a motorcyclist collided with a deer.
Mangan said the 64-year-old male was riding west on I-90 on a 2013 Harley-Davidson when the deer entered the roadway and collided with the motorcycle.
The driver, not publically identified, was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.
He was not wearing a helmet.
