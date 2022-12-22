2 vehicles destroyed in Spearfish car dealership fire

A fire at Auto Choice in Spearfish, destroyed two vehicles Tuesday afternoon. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Two vehicles were destroyed in a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:41, Spearfish fire fighters responded to 321 Heritage Dr., the Auto Choice auto dealership, to a report of a vehicle on fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.