2 vehicles destroyed in Spearfish car dealership fire By Mark Watson Black Hills Pioneer Dec 22, 2022 SPEARFISH — Two vehicles were destroyed in a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon.At 3:41, Spearfish fire fighters responded to 321 Heritage Dr., the Auto Choice auto dealership, to a report of a vehicle on fire.Upon their arrival, firefighters found a fire burning under the hood and into the cab of a Ford F-150 pickup. A van was also involved in the fire, said Fire Chief Scott Deaver. Ron Sneesby, owner of Auto Choice, said that someone was going to move the pickup into the shop for repair work, and a mechanical failure on the fuel system sparked the fire.The fire spread to a Chrysler van. That van, he said, was already going to be sent to a salvage yard as the owner of it, elected not to repair the vehicle.Both vehicles were destroyed.No injuries were reported.
