2 Spearfish school board seats available

SPEARFISH — Two seats are up for election on the Spearfish School Board this year.
The seats up for election are held by Ellen Plocek, who was elected vice president of the board at its January meeting, and the seat vacated by Scott Odenbach. A replacement for the remainder of Odenbach’s term is anticipated to be made at the Feb. 8 meeting.
Plocek told the Pioneer that she intends to seek re-election.
Both seats are three-year positions.
Petitions can be taken out Jan. 29, and must be returned by 5 p.m. Feb. 26 to the district’s business office.
Petitions must contain a minimum of 20 verified signatures.
The election will be April 13.
