2 Spearfish men arrested for sex crimes at Rally

STURGIS — Two Spearfish men were among nine people arrested in a joint sex trafficking operation during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
On Tuesday, acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced the results of the undercover sting conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
Among the men arrested was Anthony James Kemp, 54.
According to an affidavit in support of criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Lawrence Propes was posing as a 15-year-old female in an online operation targeting predators on Aug. 10.
He was on the app MeetMe when, according to the court document, Kemp allegedly began communicating with Propes’ undercover profile. Shortly after, they began communicating via text message. Propes told Kemp she was only 15.
After that, Kemp “expressed his sexually driven conversation” with the undercover agent in numerous sexually explicit messages.
According to the document, Kemp initiated a continuation of the conversation the next day with Propes, who was still posing as a 15-year-old girl. Kemp allegedly asked, “Do you want to have sex?”
Kemp sought to meet the minor to engage in the above acts, and the two arranged a time and place to meet in Rapid City. When Kemp arrived at designated time and place, law enforcement officers arrested him.
Kemp allegedly admitted that the minor told him she was 15, and that it was him chatting with the girl, and to the specific messages. He was charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
Clayton John Paulson, 36, of Spearfish, was also arrested and charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. Court documents pertaining to his case were not immediately available.
Seven other men were arrested during the undercover sting.
They include:
• Alec Walker Daniel, 22, Rapid City, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
• Alexander Wayne Basaldu, 35, Rapid City, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
• Jesse James Young, 36, Rapid City, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
• Joshua Robert Lehmann, 34, Rapid City, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
• Christopher Thomas Dahl, 28, Wolcott, N.Y., attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor.
• Stephen Gregory Fontenot, 39, Black Hawk, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
• James Dean Hanapel, 20, Ellsworth Air Force Base, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
The mandatory minimum sentence upon conviction of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet is 10 years, up to life, in federal prison; any term of years, not less than five, up to lifetime supervised release; $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund; and a $5,000 assessment if not indigent. Restitution may also be ordered.
The mandatory minimum penalty upon conviction for attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor is 15 years up to life in federal prison; a $250,000 fine; any term of years, not less than five, up to lifetime supervised release; $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund; and a $5,000 assessment if not indigent. Restitution may also be ordered.
The operation was conducted Aug. 6-12.
