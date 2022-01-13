2 seats up for Spearfish School Board election

SPEARFISH — Two seats for the Spearfish School Board are up for election this year.
Eric Skavang’s and Ryan Niesent’s seats are up for their three-year terms.
Both said they are planning to run for re-election.
Petitions may be taken out starting Jan. 25 and must be returned by 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
The election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 12 at the Spearfish Senior Center.
Petitions must contain 20 valid signatures to be a legal petition.
