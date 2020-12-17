2 positive COVID cases in L-D School District

LEAD — Christmas break is coming up quick and the Lead-Deadwood School District is poised to stay the current course with its COVID mitigation plan sans a mask mandate.
School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold updated the school board on COVID numbers Monday.
“On Friday, we were at two positive and 12 close contacts,” Leikvold said. “Today, by the end of the day, we’re at one positive and five close contacts and we believe the positive is coming back tomorrow. Those close contacts, one of them is coming back on the 16th and the others are coming back after Christmas break. These are fairly recent. That’s where we’re at right now, so it’s fairly manageable.”
Total COVID-19 cases in the district thus far include 66 positive staff and students and 148 close contacts since the Rally.
“So, we’re at 214, and I don’t think there’s any doubt that that will continue to intermittently increase,” Leikvold said. “Hopefully, we don’t get some major blow-up at that point.”
Activities and events continue in the district with social distancing measures in place, as well as for lunch and bussing.
“Remote learning, we continue to monitor that,” Leikvold said. “I did say to the principals and I think it’s very, very important that in two weeks after Christmas, when the end of that semester occurs, we really need to take a close look at everybody that’s out there doing remote learning and take a deep dive into why they’re doing it still and have a big conversation about bringing back as many of them as we possibly can.”
Leikvold said district officials have had some conversations about people from other school districts who want to open enroll in the district and do remote learning.
“We are not taking those,” he said. “We do not believe that we have the capacity to take those and put further burden on our teachers. So if there are students and they have a good medical reason why they should continue to do it, that’s one thing. If they don’t have a good medical reason from a documented provider and they are not successful, we need to bring them back. And we will have a semester’s worth of data to say to the parent and the child, ‘This isn’t working.’”
In other business, the school board changed its back-to-school plan/policy language to fit newly released guidelines issues by the Center for Disease Control.
“This time we’re revisiting because the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta changed the recommended length of quarantine for a close contact from 14 days down to 10 days and/or seven days if you pass a test,” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold, adding that the district wishes to continue to follow the CDC guidelines. “I’m recommending that we take this section that comes from the CDC and insert that in our back-to-school plan where it currently says anybody who is in the household with somebody who is positive it’s 14 days and anybody determined a close contact is 14 days. So we’re going to change it to this new language.”
