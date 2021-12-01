2 plead not guilty to meth distribution, other charges

DEADWOOD — Two individuals pleaded not guilty to meth distribution and a string of other charges Nov. 23 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Michael Paul Wilson, Senior, 44, and Kayla Marie Wilson, 32, both of Rapid City were co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 20 and charged with: possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; possession of a controlled drug or substance, methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines; three counts of forgery, each a Class 5 felony; and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years and $50,000 in fines.
The charges are in relation to events that allegedly occurred Oct. 4 in Lawrence County.
Information filed in the case indicates Michael was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance Aug. 26, 2014 in Pennington County, a felony which enhances the principle felony charge against him in the case from a Class 2 to a Class 1 felony, punishable by up to 50 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Michael is free on $2,000 bond and Kayla is free on $5,000 bond.
Both individuals are slated to appear in court again Jan. 18, 2022.
