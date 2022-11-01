Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD – A pair that allegedly stole a vehicle in Nebraska earlier this fall pleaded not guilty to grand theft allegations Oct. 18 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Shane Eugene Archer, 50, of Sioux Falls and Ashley Sue Kizzire, 34, of Lake Park, Iowa were co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Sept. 14 and charged with grand theft by possession of stolen property, more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on Sept. 8 at approximately 8:00 a.m. O’Neill, Neb., police called Deadwood police requesting assistance with locating a red Cadillac allegedly stolen from a dealership in O’Neill. The individuals who reportedly stole the vehicle were believed to be in Deadwood. A description of the suspects who reportedly stole the vehicle were shared with Deadwood police.
At approximately 8:24 a.m., Deadwood police located a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle in the Interpretive Center Parking Lot, which was later determined via VIN number, to be the vehicle stolen out of Nebraska. The vehicle appeared to be abandoned, with all four windows down, keys in the vehicle, and an Oakland Raiders jacket in the back seat. The vehicle was towed and impounded.
During the course of the investigation, local police determined Archer allegedly had two arrest warrants -- a Department of Corrections warrant and a failure to appear on a DUI from Butte County.
Surveillance footage of the Interpretive Center Parking Lot was obtained by police at approximately 1 p.m. The footage reportedly showed a female matching the description of Kizzire getting out of the driver seat and a male matching the description of Archer getting out of the passenger seat on Sept. 7 at approximately 3:36 p.m.
The two were allegedly discovered walking on Main Street near Deadwood Elementary School at approximately 1:28 p.m. Sept. 8. At approximately 1:32 p.m., police approached Kizzire and Archer, as they matched descriptions provided by Nebraska police. At that time, the pair identified themselves as Archer and Kizzire to police.
Dispatch confirmed the warrants out on Archer and he was placed under arrest; however he reportedly began to complain about chest pain and was treated by medical staff. A search of Archer’s person found him to be in possession of a Nebraska ID card, social security card, military ID card, and a check, all not in his name.
Kizzire was interviewed by police and arrested, as well. A search of her person allegedly revealed a small amount of marijuana.
According to information filed in the case by Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald, Archer was previously convicted of five felonies, enhancing the punishment for the principal felony in this case two levels to a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said both defendants remain in the Lawrence County Jail; Kizzire on $1,200 cash surety and Archer on $5,500 cash surety. Both defendants are due back in court Nov. 22.
