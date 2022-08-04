2 plead not guilty to child abuse charges

DEADWOOD — Two individuals facing child abuse charges entered not guilty pleas Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Kaeden Johnson-Nohava, 21, of Rapid City and Amanda Renee Lee Flowers, 22, of Whitewood, were co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury July 6 and charged with one count of child abuse and one count of accessory to a felony child abuse to a minor less than seven years of age, respectively.
Count one of the indictment alleges that on May 21, Johnson-Nohava abused, exposed, tortured, tormented, or cruelly punished a minor, less than 7 years of age in a manner which does not constitute aggravated assault. The victim, born on April 13, was just over 5 weeks old when the alleged abuse occurred. Child abuse is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Count two of the indictment alleges accessory to a felony child abuse to a minor less than 7 years of age and that during the month of May, Flowers did with intent to hinder, delay, or prevent the discovery, detection, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of another for the commission of a felony, renders assistance to Johnson-Nohava. The charge also alleges by obstructing law enforcement by deception in the performance of any act which might aid in the discovery, detection, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of the other person or did conceal, destroy, or alter any physical evidence that might aid in the discovery, detection, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of Johnson-Nohava. Accessory to a felony child abuse is a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Flowers is free on $10,000 cash or surety.
Johnson-Nohava is free on $15,000 cash or surety.
