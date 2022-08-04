2 plead not guilty to child abuse charges

Courtesy photo

DEADWOOD — Two individuals facing child abuse charges entered not guilty pleas Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Kaeden Johnson-Nohava, 21, of Rapid City and Amanda Renee Lee Flowers, 22, of Whitewood, were co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury July 6 and charged with one count of child abuse and one count of accessory to a felony child abuse to a minor less than seven years of age, respectively.

