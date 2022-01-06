2 more Belle Fourche City Hall staffers resign

BELLE FOURCHE –– Two more Belle Fourche city staffers resigned during Monday’s city council meeting.
The first resignation accepted by the Belle Fourche City Council Monday was that of Human Resources Manager CharLee Bachman. She has served as the city’s human resources manager since May 2020. Her resignation will be effective Feb. 4.
Then, the council accepted the resignation of William DuBry, city building inspector. DuBry has served as the city’s building inspector since February 2021. His resignation will be effective Feb. 17.
Except for brief discussion related to when the city could begin advertising to fill the positions, no further comment or discussion on the two resignations was held Monday.
The acknowledgments follow the Nov. 12, 2021, resignation of former Finance Officer Breanna Schaefer, who’d filled the management position since 2018.
Bachman declined to comment about her resignation. Attempts to reach DuBry for comment were unreturned.
